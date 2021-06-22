'Holby City' spoilers: Lucky goes into MELTDOWN!

Lucky Simpson is struggling emotionally in tonight’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings) following the shock passing of Kian Madani, who tragically died last week of a drug overdose. Lucky (Vineeta Rishi) had grown close to the troubled surgeon so the news has, understandably, hit her pretty hard.

But, ever the professional, she throws herself into her work and goes above and beyond for a young couple on Darwin who receive a devastating diagnosis - the woman has cancer and doesn’t want to tell her partner, but Lucky thinks he should know, so she decides to tell him herself.

However, as she’s confronted by Chloe for breaking protocol, an already traumatised Lucky has a complete emotional meltdown on the ward, compounded when it’s exposed that she had been managing Kian’s addiction - or micro-dosing as it’s known - before he died.

A concerned Fletch finds himself on the receiving end of Lucky's outburst. (Image credit: BBC)

Grieving for Kian and feeling backed into a corner, Lucky then lashes out at EVERYONE about how they let Kian down. After a heart to heart with Max McGerry, will it be decided that Lucky needs some time away from Holby?

Meanwhile, as Dom (David Ames) settles into his new role as clinical lead on Keller, it seems things are looking up in the love stakes as well, when he asks new locum registrar Rory out on a date.

An overzealous Dominic puts his foot in it with new locum registrar Rory. (Image credit: BBC)

Dom’s unaware, though, that Holby boss Henrik Hanssen has ordered an emergency inspection on the hospital, in light of recent tragic events. Rory informs Dom he’s one of the inspectors… and a sexual harassment claim wouldn’t look good!

Also, having fallen out with her dad Fletch, for stopped her seeing boyfriend Andrei, Evie finds a friend and confidant in director of funding - and dad’s new girlfriend - Jeni Sinclair.

Jeni provides Fletch's daughter Evie with a much-needed shoulder to cry on. (Image credit: BBC)

And Jeni jumps to Evie's defence when she reveals a colleague tried it on on a night out. Jeni sorts the guy out and makes it clear to Evie that she has ALWAYS got her back! But are Jeni's motives entirely well-meaning?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8.20pm on BBC1.