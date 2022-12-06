Hollyoaks spoilers: A drunk Leah Barnes is in for a HORRIBLE shock!

There are consequences when Leah Barnes gets drunk at Charlie's party in Hollyoaks.

There are terrible consequences when Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) gets very drunk in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Honour Chen Williams (Vera Chok) and her husband Dave (Dominic Power) are trying to play happy families in front of Honour’s relatives who have come to stay.

However Honour is putting on a front and lies to her sister Mei Lian about Dave’s profession in a bid to make him look more successful.

Mei Lian isn’t buying it though and confronts Honour for having put on pretences ever since they arrived in Chester.

However Honour throws it back by saying it’s actually Dave who is the biggest liar of all.

Dave later overhears Honour talking to her sister about how he has let her down so many times during their marriage.

Later on, Honour finds Dave at The Loft. He decides it’s time to be honest with his wife but nothing can prepare her for the bombshell he is about to reveal.

What secret confession has Dave just made?

Meanwhile, Honour’s niece Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) is excited to see her extended family and when she hears about a party happening tonight, she wants in.

She tells her cousin Mason (Frank Kaur) she will be his wing woman.

At Price Slice, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) covers the CCTV cameras so that Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) can buy loads of alcohol for the party that they’re going to charge people to come to.

Their booze-buying plan is almost foiled when Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) tells them they’re staying in tonight but Charlie thinks up a way to get Brooke out of the family home so the party can go ahead.

Soon there is a queue of teens waiting to come into the house and Charlie’s money-making plan seems to be going well.

Shing Lin turns heads when she arrives and suggests a game of Never Have I Ever.

Next the teens start playing a game of Pass The Card however there is major upset when one particular teen couple find themselves locking lips!

The night goes from bad to worse for Mason, when Leah calls him a virgin and gives him a cruel knock-back prompting Mason to turn to the Men’s First chatroom again.

Having massively overdone the booze at the party, Leah drunkenly collapses on a bed, not noticing Mason is in the room.

Mason decides to take pictures of Leah passed out and then uploads them to the Men’s First chat where he fabricates some lies about the pictures and Leah to try and win approval.

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is jealous of how much time his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) is spending with the charming newcomer Beau (Jon-Paul Bell).

Tony’s son, Beau has just started a new job working at Hollyoaks High with Nancy and tonight is the teachers’ party being held at The Dog. .

As the celebrations kick off a simmering Darren watches on as Beau dances with the crowd and seems to be the star attraction!

Has Darren got himself a love rival?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4