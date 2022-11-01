Hollyoaks spoilers: A fun night for Maxine Minniver has terrible consequences!

Maxine Minniver is in terrible danger during a night out in Liverpool.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is looking forward to a night out with the girls but events take a terrible turn in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on in the evening, Maxine and her mates, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter), Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’hara) and Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) are anticipating a big night out in Liverpool.

The women have decided to boycott their local bars, clubs and pubs after the horrific drink-spiking incident which put Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) in hospital.

Following Lizzie’s scary ordeal, Maxine has been campaigning to get local bar owners to take the dangers of drink spiking seriously.

However she has been left bitterly disappointed with the general lack of positive action.

Now Maxine and her friends are setting their sights on Liverpool and shunning the Hollyoaks drinking spots altogether.

However as they hit the city, things soon get messy.

Verity sneaks a secret hip flask into the club and the girls remove their spiking bracelets.

Maxine gets accidentally separated from the group but the others don’t notice when she is thrown out of the club by one of the bouncers.

Theresa and Verity are completely oblivious and think Max is still around after mistaking her for someone else inside the club.

With no money and no phone Maxine is left to make her way back home alone but danger awaits.

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), is lamenting the big drop in customers at The Dog following the female boycott.

Tony gets thinking and decides to host a special ‘Ladies Night’ at the pub.

He enlists the help of his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) with the plans.

In the village, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) arranges a night out at The Dog with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) with the intention of catching the mystery spiker in the act.

However, the men soon get distracted, and with no women in the bar to chat to, they start knocking back the booze.

Eric, who unbeknownst to everyone is the mystery spiker, makes sure he keeps the drinks flowing.

Meanwhile, Theresa’s boyfriend, Romeo, is worried about Theresa’s safety and goes in search of her in Liverpool.

However he gets a very frosty reception when he shows up at the reception of the club.

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) pays her ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) a visit behind her girlfriend Nadira Vali's (Ashling O’Shea) back.

Juliet tells Peri that she is intending to confess the truth to Nadira about their recent kiss.

However, just as Juliet is about to come clean to Nadira, Peri steps in to change the story and saves Juliet from getting into trouble.

Is Nadira going to smell a rat?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4