Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding proposes to Peri! Will she say yes?

Abe Fielding stuns Peri Lomax when he proposes to her!

Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) finds himself forced into a situation he hadn’t exactly planned in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) scary collapse in yesterday’s episode tonight Abe finds himself backed into a very awkward situation.

His girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is looking forward to going on a date with Abe.

However, she’s livid when Abe is a no-show.

Feisty mum Marie Fielding with her sons. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Abe’s mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) tries to smooth the waters by taking Peri to the pub to cheer her up.

Marie then calls her son, angrily telling him that he needs to get himself to The Dog asap and make things up to Peri.

However, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has spotted a miserable Peri drowning her sorrows and is also on a mission to try and lift her spirits.

He tells Peri that he has seen Abe with an engagement ring.

Peri is certain Abe is about to propose and is delighted, as is Abe’s mum Marie.

Abe has planned a special proposal but all may not be as it appears! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile over at the flat Abe has prepared a special romantic dinner although all may not be as it seems.

Back at the pub Peri builds herself up for Abe’s proposal.

She has got some lingering doubts about Abe but Marie tries to calm her nerves and persuade her that her son is a completely changed man and is great marriage material.

When Peri turns up at Abe’s she sees champagne, roses and a ring box.

Abe goes down on bended knee and asks Peri to be his wife!

What will her answer be?

Abe goes down on bended knee and asks Peri to marry him! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tries to take his grandson, baby James, for a walk to Price Slice and rails at Rex (Jonny Labey) when he steps in to assist him.

An angry Ste tells Rex that he and his family are evil and are responsible for his husband James’ (Gregory Finnegan) death.

Rex insists he is on a path of redemption prompting a distraught Ste to open his heart and break down as he sobs in Rex’s arms.

An angry Ste rails at Rex! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste Hay has been discharged from hospital after spending months in a coma. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) and Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) are working together and Pearl is proving to be a very good sounding board for troubled teen Frankie.

After Frankie spotted Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) with baby James she reckons she has worked out that HE is the tot’s father and confronts him.

Is Frankie’s hunch right and if so, how will Dillon react?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.