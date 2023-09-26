Hollyoaks spoilers: AWKWARD! Sienna Blake, Rafe, Dilly and Ethan double date

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is busy attempting to get back into Rafe’s good books in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna is desperate to win back loaded Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and the rest of the Harcourt family, including his wayward sister, Dilly Harcourt, (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

Tonight she comes up with the suggestion of a double date for her, Rafe, Dilly and Sienna’s ex, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

The double date is riddled with awkward moments and sarcastic digs! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When the four of them get together, the double date is filled with awkward glances and sarcastic digs at one another.

Meanwhile Rafe makes a stark confession.

Sienna with her new (and very rich) man, Rafe (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Hearing what Rafe has to say, Ethan is suddenly given food for thought about his own relationship. He quickly realises that he’s not ready to take the next step with Dilly.

When she asks him to escort her to the upcoming charity ball, Ethan is left feeling decidedly uneasy.

Later on he confronts his ex, Sienna and confesses that he can’t move things forward with Dilly, because deep down he’s still in love with Sienna!

Dilly shows affection to Ethan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna is put in a difficult situation when she’s given an ultimatum by Ethan and told that she has to choose between him and Rafe as she definitely can’t continue to try and have them both.

Who will Sienna choose?

It's a 'love square'! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, following the sudden disappearing act of Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is desperate to try and track him down.

However, Mercedes, who has been having a secret affair with Felix’s best mate, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), is worried that Felix has found out about her terrible infidelity.

Mercedes and Warren have been having an affair. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) insists that Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) needs to come clean to DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about finding the photo book.

Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) reappears to pressure his dad, Dave (Dominic Power) to tell the truth to the family that they are being evicted from their home after being unable to keep up with payments.

Sam also shares his own news that he has been offered a job in LA as a personal trainer.

Is Sam about to wave goodbye for the States? And how will his family react?

