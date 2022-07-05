Hollyoaks spoilers: BIRTHDAY BOY BLUES! DeMarcus Westwood is left shaken!

DeMarcus Westwood is not in the mood for celebrating his 16th birthday.

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is not in the mood for celebrating in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s teenager DeMarcus’s sixteenth birthday today but rather than looking forward to any gifts or celebrations with his family, he’s still reeling from the events of the previous day which have left him really shaken.

Bully Joseph has been making DeMarcus's life hell in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

DeMarcus had his first day working at Price Slice after Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) offered him a job in the store.

However, trouble quickly escalated when his nemesis, Joseph (Olly Rhodes), the boyfriend of Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) turned up and started bullying him.

As tempers flared and the altercation spiralled, someone ended up injured.

Tonight DeMarcus is determined to get back to work at Price Slice, but Joseph continues to whip up trouble and continues to bully him.

DeMarcus feels helpless when Jospeh forces him to berate himself on camera and later blackmails him with the video.

DeMarcus hasn't told his dad Felix just how bad things have got. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Will DeMarcus confide in his dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and make him aware of just how bad things have got with Joseph?

Later on there’s a surprise guest at DeMarcus’s family birthday party.

Who has turned up?

Nasty Joseph has made a video of DeMarcus which he's blackmailing him with. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) lashes out as his family when they urge him to apologise to his son, Matthew Jesus, after he gets in a fight at school.

Later on, John Paul makes a BIG decision and the McQueen clan decides they need to offer him their full support.

John Paul McQueen makes a big decision in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is feeling really insecure about her relationship with Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) and things get even worse when she spots Saul out with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Grace Black pictured with boyfriend Saul Reeves. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Things could be about to look up for Grace though.

Policeman Saul is later given some relationship advice from his colleague Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) which gives him food for thought.

Taking Sam’s words on board, Saul decides to show his girlfriend Grace just how committed he is to her.

Ooh! What is Saul planning to do? And will Grace appreciate it?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4 or stream the episodes first on All4