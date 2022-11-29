Hollyoaks spoilers: Bobby Costello is back and Goldie’s not happy!
Airs Monday 5 December 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sinister child Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) returns to the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but his arrival gets a very mixed reaction.
While his mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and most of the McQueen clan is delighted to have him back home from Alicante, one person who isn’t is Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).
Goldie is still adamant that the young lad was responsible for the death of her brother, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) who was left to perish in the inferno that engulfed the village.
Now that Bobby is back, Goldie is a on a mission to get a confession out of him and gather enough evidence to take him down!
However, when Bobby overhears Goldie’s plan to get him arrested and locked up, he’s simmering.
Dressed in his angel nativity costume, he squares up to Goldie and issues her a sinister threat!
Elsewhere, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is finding it difficult to turn over a new leaf and put the online forum behind him.
Woman-hating Eric quickly falls back into his old habits by agreeing to help Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) access the site that feeds anger and vitriol toward women.
When Eric’s sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) catches Eric on his phone she realises he’s lied to her about changing his ways.
Verity reads the hateful messages aloud and tells Mason if she ever sees him around her brother again, she will go straight to his parents, Dave (Dominic Power) and Honor (Vera Chok) and tell them what he has been up to.
Reflecting on what she’s just seen, lawyer Verity starts to wonder whether prison is the best thing for her brother.
However, Eric begs her not to give up on him.
Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale's (Owen Warner) excitement for the village nativity is dampened when his best mate Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) begs Romeo to give his fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnet) the starring role of Mary.
However, Romeo refuses to work with bossy Olivia who always wants to take control.
Later on, Olivia is annoyed to overhear a conversation between Romeo and Prince in which her fiancé calls her a diva!
She’s fuming!
Meanwhile, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) tries to surprise Verity but unintentionally upsets her by reminding her of her late father, Edward (Joe McGann).
Verity’s brother, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) reassures Shaq that he already makes Verity feel special and doesn’t need to pull out all the stops.
Will Shaq calm down a bit and stop trying so hard?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.