Hollyoaks spoilers: Bobby Costello is back and Goldie’s not happy!

Sinister child Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) returns to the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but his arrival gets a very mixed reaction.

While his mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and most of the McQueen clan is delighted to have him back home from Alicante, one person who isn’t is Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Goldie is still adamant that the young lad was responsible for the death of her brother, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) who was left to perish in the inferno that engulfed the village.

Now that Bobby is back, Goldie is a on a mission to get a confession out of him and gather enough evidence to take him down!

Goldie (above) is on a mission to prove Bobby's guilt! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, when Bobby overhears Goldie’s plan to get him arrested and locked up, he’s simmering.

Dressed in his angel nativity costume, he squares up to Goldie and issues her a sinister threat!

Bobby Costello threatens Goldie in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is finding it difficult to turn over a new leaf and put the online forum behind him.

Woman-hating Eric quickly falls back into his old habits by agreeing to help Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) access the site that feeds anger and vitriol toward women.

Eric Foster (above) had promised his sister he would change his ways. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Eric’s sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) catches Eric on his phone she realises he’s lied to her about changing his ways.

Verity reads the hateful messages aloud and tells Mason if she ever sees him around her brother again, she will go straight to his parents, Dave (Dominic Power) and Honor (Vera Chok) and tell them what he has been up to.

Reflecting on what she’s just seen, lawyer Verity starts to wonder whether prison is the best thing for her brother.

However, Eric begs her not to give up on him.

Prince insists his fiancée, Olivia, should have the starring role in the nativity. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale's (Owen Warner) excitement for the village nativity is dampened when his best mate Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) begs Romeo to give his fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnet) the starring role of Mary.

However, Romeo refuses to work with bossy Olivia who always wants to take control.

Later on, Olivia is annoyed to overhear a conversation between Romeo and Prince in which her fiancé calls her a diva!

She’s fuming!

Olivia is not someone to take no for an answer! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) tries to surprise Verity but unintentionally upsets her by reminding her of her late father, Edward (Joe McGann).

Verity’s brother, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) reassures Shaq that he already makes Verity feel special and doesn’t need to pull out all the stops.

Will Shaq calm down a bit and stop trying so hard?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4