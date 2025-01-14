Hollyoaks spoilers: Cancer collapse! Mercedes McQueen is in a critical condition!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who has bowel cancer, remains in a critical condition in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes collapsed in yesterday’s episode and was discovered lying on the floor by Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).

Tonight, at Dee Valley Hospital, the McQueens are left heartbroken to learn Mercy has contracted an infection and that the next 24 hours are critical.

Myra was shocked to return from Spain and see just how sick her daughter is. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Her mum, Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) is keeping the scary truth from Mercedes and pretending everything is going to be ok.

However, Mercy sees right through her white lies and asks her family to take her home.

Nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) tells her friend and fellow nurse, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) just how serious Mercedes’ condition currently is.

Nurse Peri has to break the news to family members that Mercy is in a very bad way. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Fearing she could be about to die, all Mercedes wants is to be at home.

John Paul respects her wishes and goes against Myra’s concerns to take his cousin home with the help of Peri who steps in to assist.

Myra is in bits seeing Mercedes struggling so much.

As Mercedes slips into unconsciousness, is she going to pull through, or is this the beginning of the end?

Vicky is pregnant with Freddie's baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is excited about his fiancée Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) baby scan and finally being able to tell everyone the news.

At the scan Vicky and Robbie are relieved to know the pregnancy is going well and the baby is healthy. However, a nervous Vicky who knows the baby’s real father is Robbie’s brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and NOT Robbie's says she wants them to keep their baby news just between the two of them for a bit longer.

Will an excited Robbie stay quiet or will he be unable to resist telling everyone how happy is about the prospect of being a dad?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.