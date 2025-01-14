Hollyoaks spoilers: Cancer collapse! Mercedes McQueen is in a critical condition!
Airs Wednesday 22 January on E4 at 7pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who has bowel cancer, remains in a critical condition in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Mercedes collapsed in yesterday’s episode and was discovered lying on the floor by Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).
Tonight, at Dee Valley Hospital, the McQueens are left heartbroken to learn Mercy has contracted an infection and that the next 24 hours are critical.
Her mum, Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) is keeping the scary truth from Mercedes and pretending everything is going to be ok.
However, Mercy sees right through her white lies and asks her family to take her home.
Nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) tells her friend and fellow nurse, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) just how serious Mercedes’ condition currently is.
Fearing she could be about to die, all Mercedes wants is to be at home.
John Paul respects her wishes and goes against Myra’s concerns to take his cousin home with the help of Peri who steps in to assist.
Myra is in bits seeing Mercedes struggling so much.
As Mercedes slips into unconsciousness, is she going to pull through, or is this the beginning of the end?
Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is excited about his fiancée Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) baby scan and finally being able to tell everyone the news.
At the scan Vicky and Robbie are relieved to know the pregnancy is going well and the baby is healthy. However, a nervous Vicky who knows the baby’s real father is Robbie’s brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and NOT Robbie's says she wants them to keep their baby news just between the two of them for a bit longer.
Will an excited Robbie stay quiet or will he be unable to resist telling everyone how happy is about the prospect of being a dad?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
