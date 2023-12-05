Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Shepherd is targeted by an SINISTER enemy!

Carter reckons someone is onto him and John Paul.

Carter Shepherd (David Ames) fears someone is out to get him after his office gets trashed in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The staff Christmas party at Hollyoaks High is in full swing and everyone enjoying letting their hair down.

As Carter swallows another one of the painkillers he stole from daughter Freya Calder (Ellie Henry), concerned John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) clocks his agitated state.

Knowing that Carter is secretly battling his sexuality, JP expresses his concern for the headteacher.

But will Carter concede all isn't well?

John Paul is concerned about the state of Carter's mind. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

After being confronted by John Paul, Carter admits he's trying to fight his desires, but sometimes wishes they would win and he could just be true to himself.

With his paranoia building, Carter is convinced that someone has it in for him.

And his fears appear to be founded when he returns to find his office has been vandalised.

As Carter reels, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) gives the partygoers an eyeful when he hands out the Secret Santa gifts - in full Father Christmas get up, with the added bonus of rippling abs!

Cheeky Beau delivers Carter's gift and hints he was tasked with buying it. But there's unsettling surprise waiting inside the package...

Beau gets into the Christmas spirit! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, tearaway teen Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is up to his usual tricks as he decides to steal booze from the staff party.

Both Freya and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) agree to help with his mission, but are shocked when Lucas makes a confession.

Ste's lad reveals he discovered a stash of Freya's old painkillers hidden in a drawer in Carter's office and suggests they try them.

But Dillon and Freya aren't interested in taking the meds and decide to leave Lucas to it!

Lucas hatches a plan to steal booze from the staff party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Vicky Grant's (Anya Lawrence) head is turned by newcomer Andre (David Joshua-Anthony).

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) introduces the pair, and smitten Vicky offers to be Andre's tour guide around Chester.

After hitting it off straightaway, Vicky misreads the signs and goes in for a kiss, only for Andre to pull away.

Awks!

Vicky's beyond embarrassed, but is there a reason Andre didn't reciprocate her advances?

Yazz is feeling guilty about her outburst at Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is consumed with guilt over the cruel words she said to mum Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

Wanting to make amends, she decides to throw a dinner party for her family and Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea).

Will is it going to take more than a slap-up meal to say sorry?

Felix tells Warren he's done with Mercedes! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is pleased to hear Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has given up on his search for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Felix is angry with his fiancée for doing a runner and not letting him know where she's gone.

But with Felix washing his hands of Mercy, it means Foxy's guilty conscience has been eased.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.