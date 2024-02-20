Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Shepherd TORMENTS Lucas Hay

Carter Shepherd (David Ames) continues to turn the screws on Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The vulnerable teenager has been targeted by the closeted headteacher, who is attempting to practise gay conversion therapy on him.

As Tuesday's episode starts, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tries to get Lucas to open up about his feelings for Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and shares advice from his past experiences.

Scott is worried about Lucas's fragile state so decides to speak to his teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Carter tries to isolate Lucas from his friends. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Approaching Scott in the school, Lucas asks him for advice on how to know if you want to be more than just friends with someone.

Lucas then tries to speak to Dillon, but just as he's about to declare his feelings Carter comes along and interrupts.

Taking Lucas aside, Carter manipulates the lad by revealing he overheard his chat with Scott and insists he needs to make better choices in life.

Tom nervously waits for Yazz to arrive at their wedding vowel renewal. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, it's the day of Tom (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Cunningham's (Haiesha Mistry) wedding vow renewal.

Tom is desperate to reaffirm his love for his wife following a particularly rough patch in their marriage.

Yazz, however, has other things on her mind after applying for her dream journalism job in Canada.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) encourages Yazz to make Tom happy by attending her service.

But as he leaves, Yazz receives an important call from Canada regarding the role.

Is she about to break Tom's heart?

Is Yazz about to break Tom's heart? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the hospital, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is keeping vigil by Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) bedside.

Unfortunately things don't look good when Sienna informs Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) that Dilly has suffered a bleed on the brain.

Will she ever regain consciousness?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm