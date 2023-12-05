Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Shepherd's big secret is EXPOSED!

Has John Paul told Freya about his night with Carter?

Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) is crushed when she learns the shocking truth about Carter Shepherd (David Ames) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

New school counsellor Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has turned into the village's answer to Cilla Black by trying to set up a blind date between her nephew Scott Drinkwater (Ross Adams) and his ex John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

The fellas aren't best pleased to discover Diane's fixed them up, but try to make the best of their date.

Meanwhile, Carter apologises to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) for ignoring her after their night of passion and invites her to be his date at the school's Christmas party - but not before popping a few more painkillers for his ongoing back issue...

Maxine agrees to be Carter's date to the Christmas party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Freya's alarmed when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) lets slip a piece of information about her father's love life.

As John Paul discovers her crying a school, Freya tearfully admits her hurt over not really knowing Carter.

He tries to help, but says too much and ends up making the situation even worse!

Later, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Sally St. Clare (Annie Wallace) meet with Carter to discuss Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) returning to work, but their conversation is cut short when a distressed Freya bursts in her father's office demanding answers.

Has John Paul told Freya the truth about her dad's sexuality?

Zoe is suspicious over Warren's interest in Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at Price Slice, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and her gran Pearl (Dawn Hope) urge Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to carry on his life and respect Mercedes McQueen's (Jennifer Metcalfe) wishes not to be found.

Warren overhears the trio's conversation and is horrified his best mate would even consider giving up on the woman they both love.

Foxy is in a fluster as he tries to mask his true feelings and when questioned by Zoe, makes out he only wants to Mercy home for Felix's sake.

But the wily detective can tell he's lying and is determined to get to the bottom of what's really going on.

Yazz is hiding something from her family... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham's (Haiesha Mistry) head is in the clouds after receiving a message from a fan of her podcast.

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) picks up on her distracted behaviour, but Yazz covers, insisting she's just stressed about her heavy workload.

Wanting to help, the doctor tries to take her daughter's phone. However, Yazz panics and lays into her mum.

Misbah is left hurt by Yazz's cruel words, not realising she's hiding something from her.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.