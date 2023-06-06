Hollyoaks spoilers: Charlie Dean is ARRESTED!

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is in serious trouble with the law again in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on a frustrated Charlie is struggling with his emotions and lashes out at his dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his girlfriend, Shing Lin (Izzie Yip).

Later at the park, Shing Lin decides not to tell her friend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) what really happened the night before with Charlie.

However, when he walks by and gets the wrong idea, Charlie thinks he’s being mocked and angrily pushes Dillon to the ground.

Charlie gets into a fight with Dillon (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

DS Zoe Anderson (Garica Brown) hears the commotion coming from the teenagers and demands to know what’s going on.

Not wanting to drag out the awkwardness, the three teenagers all say nothing and Zoe lets them off.

However later on things go from bad to worse for Charlie when he and Dillon meet drug dealer Taz to pick up a new supply and are caught red handed by DS Zoe!

Charlie, who has form, is promptly arrested!

DS Zoe arrests Charlie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has gone missing and her partners in crime, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are worried about her.

Grace tries to reassure Zara that Cindy knows the bank heist is a three women job and wouldn’t risk doing it without them.

Just as they are chatting, Cindy pulls up in a flamboyant car that she’s got her hands on to be the getaway vehicle!

Determined to keep her family and friends safe, Grace gives Cindy some harsh words which backfire when they only seem to spur Cindy on even more!

Knowing she needs to protect Cindy from herself, an exasperated Grace agrees to be back in on the job, but is it all as it seems?

Zoe and her ex, Sam have very different ideas in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, pregnant Zoe is having doubts about going through with her termination and turns to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) for advice.

Still unsure and looking for guidance, Zoe later seeks support from her best friend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

What will Maxine’s words of wisdom be?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4