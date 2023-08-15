Hollyoaks spoilers: Charlie Dean is in a BAD WAY on GCSE results day!

Charlie Dean gets some bad news on results day in Hollyoaks.

Volatile Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is NOT happy on GCSE results day in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

As the teens head off to the secondary school to get their results, there are very mixed reactions.

Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) is upset after discovering that he’s failed maths and is worried about how he’s going to break the news to his dad, Dave (Dominic Power).

Meanwhile, Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) is worried when she doesn’t know where her boyfriend Charlie Dean is.

It seems that Charlie, who has been struggling with his mental health, has already done a runner after getting his results!

Has he failed all his GCSEs?

Mason and Ella discussing their GCSE results. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) comes across upset teen Charlie in the park.

Charlie tells Felix about all the dark thoughts going on in his head.

Felix offers him some support and tries to help him but Charlie pushes him away.

Meanwhile, Charlie’s worried dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who has suffered from depression himself, confides in his mate, Tony Hutchinson, (Nick Pickard), about how he’s toying with the idea of using his anxiety medication on Charlie.

Darren takes drastic action to try and help his son Charlie (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Darren offers an upset Charlie one of his tablets but the headstrong teen refuses, saying he shouldn’t have to need them.

As things get worse, Darren is at his wits end and decides to take drastic action.

What exactly has Darren done?

Results day prompts a range of emotions from the teens! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) needs to find the hefty deposit to rent a mansion in order to help her career comeback.

It's all part of her masterplan to get her and her boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), cast on the new reality show, Love Cave.

Rayne persuades her reluctant boyfriend to ask his dad, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for the cash.

However, rather than help out, concerned father James voices his worries about his son’s relationship with manipulative Rayne.

Rayne tells Romeo he needs to ask his dad James for the money they need. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A let down Romeo tells Rayne his dad won’t give him the money.

Meanwhile, Rayne suddenly has an idea when she overhears a phone call that her housemate, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) is making.

Wedding planner Nadira is booking something on Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) business card after being hired to help him out with upcoming events.

What will sly Rayne do next?

Dave makes an effort to try and win Cindy over. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) confides in his son Sam, (Matthew McGivern), about his worries that he’s completely blown things with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Sam offers him some advice and Dave is soon reaching out to Cindy using her all time favourite movie, Dirty Dancing, as inspiration.

Will Cindy be impressed with Dave’s efforts to woo her?

