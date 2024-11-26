Hollyoaks spoilers: Christening drama for Mercedes McQueen

Mercedes McQueen gets ready for her twin girls' christening.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is feeling reflective as the day of her twin daughters’ christening arrives in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercy, who has bowel cancer, wanted to give her girls the ceremony ahead of her chemotherapy which is starting the following day and is determined to make the christening extra special.

Mercedes in the church ahead of her twins' christening. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As she arrives at the church she basks in the tranquillity of the chapel before the array of guests arrive.

Mercy gives a heartfelt thanks to her friend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) for helping organise the day.

Joel and Leela are barely speaking as Joel wants to know what Leela is hiding from him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and his wife Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) are among the christening guests however tensions between the couple are high.

In yesterday’s episode Leela stormed out on Joel and was later seen suffering a panic attack.

Tonight Joel comes face to face with his wife in the church and is still keen to get answers as to what is troubling her so deeply.

Leela, who recently gave birth to baby Clara still hasn’t told husband Joel that he is NOT the baby’s father.

Is she about to open up and reveal the truth?

Zoe Anderson is furious with fiancé Prince after catching him with Dilly. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, there’s a huge rift between engaged couple Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and her fiancé, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) after Zoe stumbled across Prince with his ex, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

Are all wedding plans between Zoe and Prince now definitely OFF?

Freddie Roscoe is touched by the special present Mercedes have given him (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is taken aback when Mercedes has decided to hand out her Christmas presents early ahead of her chemo beginning.

Freddie is very surprised to see the very thoughtful gift that Mercedes has given him.

What is it and why does it mean so much to him?

Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) confronts her criminal boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) after his confession about having something to do with Darren Osborne’s (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) disappearance.

Vicky demands that he tells her friend Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) the truth about her missing dad, Darren.

But is Robbie about to make a much bigger SHOCKING confession?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.