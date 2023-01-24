Hollyoaks spoilers: CLASH! Maxine Minniver upsets Tony with her rally!

Maxine Minniver clashes with Tony Hutchinson in this week's Hollyoaks.

Campaigner Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on mission to make a difference in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine has organised a women’s rally which is starting today, however she has already managed to get on the wrong side of pub landlord, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

Before the march starts, Maxine heads off to The Dog to try and clear the air with Tony.

However Tony is adamant he doesn’t want to support the march and he tells Maxine that he doesn’t want his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) going along either.

Diane is adamant she's going to be joining Maxine's (above) rally. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Diane and Maxine were recently attacked by Tony’s deranged brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) who masterminded a siege at The Dog and took aim with a crossbow.

Tony is feeling very protective over Diane but she tells him she’s fed up of being mollycoddled and she’ll go to the march with or without him there.

With The Dog now off-limits as a starting venue, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) tells Maxine they can use the Love Boat to gather all the marchers together.

However Maxine starts to worry when it’s time to get things underway and no-one is turning up!

Maxine with her key supporters, Lizzie Chen-Williams and Damon Kinsella in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Just as she’s despairing and she’s convinced the march isn’t going to happen, a crowd of people carrying placards appear, ready to start the protest.

Maxine is delighted by the big show of support.

Lots of locals including Diane, Honour and Jack come out to join in with Maxine's rally. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, there’s trouble brewing. PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) arrives and stops the crowd in the tracks.

He tells them all he’s had a noise complaint and the march can’t go ahead.

Maxine is fuming when everyone realises it was Tony himself who made the official complaint!

Policeman Sam says there have been complaints and he's got to put a stop to the rally. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine storms off to confront Tony.

What will sly Tony’s explanation be and will the protest be able to go ahead?

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) decides to throw the best party ever before his mate Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) packs her bags and leaves Hollyoaks to move back with her mum, in Margate.

Charlie tells the group of teens that they should all go camping in the woods tomorrow eve and have one massive night of partying.

Will Vicky, her boyfriend, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and the other teens be on board?

Charlie wants to organise a party before Vicky moves away from Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on DeMarcus’s dad, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is concerned when he makes a worrying discovery about his son.

What has he just found out about his son?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4