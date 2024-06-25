Hollyoaks spoilers: Confession! Kitty Draper is forced to tell Diane everything!

Kitty Draper is forced to confess the truth to Diane Hutchinson in Hollyoaks.

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) has been hiding some HUGE secrets but it seems the truth is about to come out in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kitty was born a boy, Ivan Shaw but transitioned into a woman, Ivy Shaw, before stealing the identity of Kitty Draper in order to escape from her controlling and abusive father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) who was practicing conversion therapy against the LGBTQ+ community.

Declan was practicing conversion therapy along with twisted Carter Shepherd (pictured above with Kitty). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, and with fresh evidence emerging from the family cabin where Declan was killed, Kitty says she plans to burn her ID card and her precious childhood doll which links her back to her former identity of Ivan.

She plans to set fire to the possessions along with some rubbish however, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who Kitty is living with, is starting to get suspicious about Kitty’s odd behaviour.

Diane Hutchinson is floored as Kitty reveals the truth in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

As the police arrive at The Dog and start asking more questions, Kitty is forced to admit what is going on.

Is she going to tell Diane that she stole her identity of ‘Kitty Draper” from the dead woman in the car crash?

Plus Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) continues to manipulate and control his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Cleo is about to start her first day as a staff nurse at Dee Valley Hospital but Abe has convinced her that her bulimia has returned and tonight she books a secret counselling appointment for her eating disorder.

Abe has been mentally abusing Cleo into believing her eating disorder is back. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Abe wants to meet her for lunch but it clashes with her counselling session.

Meanwhile, Cleo is on hand to comfort pregnant Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) who has got an upcoming scan but is feeling emotional at having to go to it alone following the death of her boyfriend, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham).

Cleo is there to bolster Zoe and takes her to The Dog much to the annoyance of Abe.

When Abe sees the appointment reminder flash up on Cleo's phone he is even more riled when Cleo doesn’t want to tell him what it's for.

Will Abe’s controlling and coercive behaviour stop her from going to her counselling session?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4