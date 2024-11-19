Hollyoaks spoilers: Cruel Jez Blake manipulates his mother Martha!

Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) ramps up the manipulation on his confused mother, Martha (Sherrie Hewson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Jez plays out his cruel plan and hoodwinks a baffled Martha into believing she was somehow responsible for Ethan William’s (Matthe James-Bailey) shocking death.

Ethan Williams plunged to his death from a balcony on his wedding day in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later Jez asks his partner, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) if he’s seen Martha anywhere and tells him she has gone missing.

He also tells John Paul that Martha suffers with terrible confusion and so cannot be relied on.

Martha later surfaces at her grand-daughter Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) house and Sienna is fuming to learn that Jez has been trying to keep Martha away from her.

Martha turns up at her grand-daughter, Sienna Blake's house. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Martha gets increasingly muddled and refers to Sienna’s twins, Sebastian and Sophie as her own grown up twin sons, Patrick and Jeremy.

Sienna is worried about her and decides she needs to take her grandmother under her wing.

She asks Martha if she would like to move in with her so she take care of her.

What will Martha’s reply be?

Joel Dexter suggests some middle names for their baby daughter, Clara. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) suggests to his wife Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) that they give their baby daughter the middle name of ‘Marie’ after his own mother, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons).

However Leela doesn’t seem interested in any names and is snappy with Joel.

Later on she opens up to her friend Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and reveals exactly what is troubling her.

Mercy offers Leela some advice and tells she will support her however she needs her to.

Leela Lomax is snappy with her husband Joel. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, when Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) sees a social media post by his ex, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), he’s is spurred into going to find Lucas who is down at the local café.

Dillon confronts Lucas over the post but Lucas in return just focuses his efforts on trying to make Dillon jealous.

Can the relationship between these two get any more complicated?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.