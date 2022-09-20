Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Mercedes McQueen goes missing!

It's stunt week! And there here is panic when Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) vanishes in Hollyoaks on tonight at the earlier time of 6pm with a follow up episode being shown at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In the first of tonight's double- bill to mark the start of stunt week, the McQueens have been scrambling to get Mercedes’ son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) to safety.

However their plans goes badly wrong when Mercy goes missing.

Things take an even more worrying turn when Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) tells the McQueen family that she spoke to serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle)!

What has happened to Mercedes in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Terrified for Mercedes’ safety, the McQueens meet up with DI Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson) in the hope that the police will be able to track her down.

However, when Bobby overhears the fact that his mum has gone missing, he’s thrown into panic and demands to know what’s going on.

Meanwhile, sinister Silas tracks down teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) at Hollyoaks High and tries to get her on his side.

Olivia, who is engaged to Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is having none of it and stands by the McQueens, refusing to help Silas.

However, wicked Silas isn’t about to let Olivia slip off the hook that easily.

What has he got in mind?

Silas Blissett singles out Olivia Bradshaw to help him in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) erratic behaviour continues and he offers to help out Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) at the new gym that she has set up.

Donna-Marie goes one step better and offers James, who is the father of her son Romeo (Owen Warner) a permanent position.

Tony Hutchinson has left his wife Diane to get through a mountain of chores in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is in high spirits as he packs his bags for the golf trip that he has planned.

However his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) is fuming to be left with the mammoth list of things that need sorting ahead of the village carnival.

But help is at hand when Dave Williams, (Dominic Power), offers to pitch in and tells Diane not to worry.

Nadira (above) and Juliet are on very rocky ground in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) is at loggerheads with her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

Nadira bowed out of getting married to Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik), so that she could be with her true love, Juliet.

However she’s been struggling to show Juliet any affection in public and is feeling torn about their relationship.

Juliet’s ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is the unlikely person who has some words of encouragement for Nadira.

Spurred on by Peri, Nadira patches things up with Juliet, however she also has some heart-breaking news for her.

What has Nadira revealed?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4