Hollyoaks spoilers: Dave Chen-Williams is reeling after SHOCK revelation!

Dave Chen-Williams is about to learn the killer truth in Hollyoaks.

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) has his world rocked by a shocking revelation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave is talking to his brother Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) when a slip of the tongue from Ethan reveals his involvement with his fiancée, Maya Harkwell’s, death.

Maya was murdered by Ethan in an accidental killing earlier this year when he attempted to take a gun away from her.

During a struggle between the couple, the gun went off and Maya was killed almost instantly.

Ethan accidentally killed his fiancée, Maya Harkwell (pictured above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Ethan then buried Maya’s (Ky Discala) body with assistance from Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who he blackmailed into helping him.

However in May of this year, Maya's corpse was discovered by DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) who started to suspect Ethan was guilty.

But with no evidence against him and no proof, she ended up sidelining the investigation.

Dave has also had his suspicions about Ethan’s involvement but tonight he is horrified when it seems his hunch was right.

Will he choose to protect his brother or has Ethan just revealed way too much?

Sienna is blackmailed into protecting Ethan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Panicked and looking for a way out, Ethan shows his sinister side as he once again resorts to blackmail and tells Sienna she has to be his alibi for the time of the murder…or else!

Will Sienna agree? Or will she put up a fight that could leave Ethan more vulnerable than ever?

Head-teacher, Sally , is the victim of a transphobic attack in Hollyoaks on Channnel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there is uproar at Hollyoaks High when cruel flyers appear with head teacher Sally St Claire’s (Annie Wallace) picture on them in a shocking display of transphobia.

Her deputy, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is encouraged to find the culprit but Sally is adamant they should rise above the whole upsetting scenario.

Who is to blame for the spiteful flyers?

Nancy Osborne wants to get to the bottom of who displayed the spiteful, transphobic flyers at Hollyoaks High. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) is trying to avoid toxic Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) but it’s proving hard as the tension continues to build between them.

Eric has been left stewing over Mason’s recent decision to leave the ‘Men’s First Page’ forum.

But it looks as if things are about to get a whole lot worse for Frank.

Elsewhere, the divide between Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her son Imran (Ijaz Rana) grows even wider as they continue to clash.

Doctor Misbah has discovered that Imran has an eating disorder but Imran is refusing to get any help.

Olivia Bradshaw is planning on a lavish wedding with fiancé Prince McQueen (right) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, in a surprising turn of events, wedding plans are back in full swing for Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and his fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett).

However Olivia is thinking BIG and has already set her heart on having her very own dream wedding in a castle!

Will Prince be able to meet his demanding fiancée’s expectations or is he going to have to let her down?

