Hollyoaks spoilers: Death! Is Cleo McQueen dead? Who else has perished?

Has Cleo McQueen been killed in the horror crash?

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) lies motionless on the floor in a scene of devastation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7.00pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The carnage unfolded in yesterday’s episode when Cleo, desperate to flee from her abusive boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti), stole the motorbike belonging to Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and sped away from the woodland where he and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) came face to face.

As Cleo remains silent and bleeding, Abe who has been in hot pursuit tries to get a response from her.

When he fails, instead of racing to get help, he ransacks Cleo’s bag and takes the iPad, which has incriminating footage on it, before calling an ambulance.

Elsewhere, Leela Lomax breaks the news of the accident in The Dog to the Osbornes and landlord Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) races to try and find his daughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) and father, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) who were at the McQueens at the time of the terrible motorbike crash.

Darren's ex-wife, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) and Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) were also in the house at the time of the carnage.

Who has made it out of the McQueen’s alive?

At the hospital Joel Dexter (Rory-Douglas Speed) tries to find out why Cleo was on the motorbike in the first place and what she was trying to get away from.

When he learns the truth a huge fight breaks out between brothers Joel and Abe but their fighting is interrupted when they hear the news that their mother, Marie, has died!

Meanwhile more lives hang in the balance when there’s a terrifying explosion!

The next time we return to Hollyoaks village, one year will have passed since the events of this tragic day!

Who will still be alive and who is gone forever?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7.00pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4