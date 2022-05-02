Hollyoaks spoilers: Desperate Eric Foster goes to EXTREME measures!

Eric Foster goes to extreme measure in Hollyoaks.

Eric Foster's (Angus Castle-Doughty) hopes are dashed in tonight's Hollyoaks

Newcomer Eric, who is the long-lost brother of Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), has been desperate to fit into the village ever since he arrived out of the blue.

In last night’s episode, Eric joined Verity and her friends as they all partied in The Loft.

Eric has got his hopes up that Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) could be a potential girlfriend for him after the two of them recently grew close.

Former lovers, Cleo and Joel have recently grown close again. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, tonight, and with the partying still underway, Eric’s hopes are shattered when he sees a very spicy text from priest Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed), Cleo’s ex.

Later, at The Loft, Eric makes a desperate attempt to come out on top and resorts to extreme measures to wipe out the competition: Joel!

What exactly has he done and will he get caught?

Eric pictured with Cleo and his sister Verity in The Loft. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is having fun celebrating her birthday at The Loft.

However, even whilst surrounded by all her friends, Zoe can’t stop thinking about her colleague Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGiven) who she’s developed strong feelings for.

Zoe decides to slink off and make a drunken phone call to policeman Sam. Uh oh.

What exactly is she going to say and will she regret it?

Zoe sneaks off to make a drunken phone call to Sam. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, The Nightingales move back into their home.

However John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) faces a moral dilemma as he must choose whether or not to give into James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) demands.

James Nightingale (above) has threatened John Paul. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, there are high stakes for Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) as she prepares for her first training session since her overdose.

Serena was hospitalised after accidentally consuming amphetamines when drinking from her friend Clara’s water bottle during athletics training.

The drugs almost caused her to have heart-attack.

Will keen athlete Serena, be able to prove herself and show she is well enough for the coach to keep her on?

Or is she heading for yet more setbacks and disappointments?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm