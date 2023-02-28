Hollyoaks spoilers: Diane Hutchinson makes a SHOCKING confession!

Diane Hutchinson has a confession to make in Hollyoaks!

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has become increasingly worried about her preoccupied husband, Tony (Nick Pickard) but in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), she gets drunk and makes a shocking confession.

Earlier on it’s the day of Eric Foster’s (Angus Castle Doughty) hearing.

Eric, who is Tony’s brother, recently brought trauma and chaos to Hollyoaks when he attacked the women in the village during a siege.

Tony’s wife, Diane, took the brunt of the attack when Eric fired a crossbow at her.

Eric was arrested and has been behind bars ever since but Tony has become increasingly wracked with guilt about his brother’s twisted attack and his sinister involvement with the online incel community.

Eric Foster is now behind bars for the sick attack he masterminded in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Watching her husband become more and more withdrawn, tonight Diane decides she’s going to try and cheer him up.

She plans a get together with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) to try and lift Tony’s spirits.

However, she’s left feeling downcast when Tony fails to show up.

As Diane gets increasingly drunk she comes out with a shocking confession to Maxine.

What has she just revealed and does it involve Tony’s son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) who Diane has been growing increasingly close to?

Diane gets drunk with Maxine and Scott and comes out with a shocking confession! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is worried about the fallout between previous good mates, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Mercedes devises a plan to force the pair to bury the hatchet and make amends, but will her ruse be successful?

Mercedes wants to get Warren (above) and Felix talking again. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has spent the night with Rayne (Jemma Donovan) and now he wants to confess his feelings to her and tell her how much she means to him.

However, he’s worried that Rayne might not feel the same about him.

Romeo seeks advice from his dad, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

However, an awkward encounter leads to Romeo making a big accusation!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4