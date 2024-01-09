Hollyoaks spoilers: Dilly's SECRET connection to Patrick Blake is REVEALED!

There's an explosive twist in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) as a secret connection between Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and the late Patrick Blake is revealed!

It's time for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) to say 'I do' to Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon), but she's still rattled about the mysterious confession he made to her.

Viewers know Dilly isn't actually Rafe's sister, but in fact his wife, and has been on a mission to destroy Sienna's life, for reasons that have so far remained unclear.

But Dilly's cruel plan may be about to fall apart when Rafe declares he's no longer in love with her and it's Sienna he really wants.

Undeterred by her husband's rejection, Dilly vows to finish what she started - and opens her locket to reveal a picture of Sienna's dead dad, Patrick inside!

What could her connection to the villainous character - who was murdered back in 2016 - be?

Will Dilly wreck Sienna's wedding day? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, with the help of the McQueens and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) proposes to Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) - asking her if she'll marry him, today!

Overjoyed, Mercy doesn't hesitate in saying yes, but trouble is brewing when Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) decides he wants to try and win her back.

Just moments after learning his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is planning on popping the question to pregnant girlfriend Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), Warren is thrown when Mercedes breaks the news of her own impromptu nuptials.

As Felix asks him to be his best man, Warren questions if everything is moving too quickly, but his friend declares Mercedes is the love of his life!

Warren, Felix and Rafe toast to the future - unaware of the tragedy that lies ahead. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere at the Youth Centre, jealous Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) accuses Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) of trying to steal Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) when she sees the pair looking cosy.

Ella storms off in a huff, and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) follows, accusing her bestie of being selfish and tells her to go back to LA!

Leah's words cut deep, and Ella heads off to try and buy some booze - only to get caught in the act by Mercedes, who's shocked to discover she's back in the village.

There's clearly no love lost between the teen and her dad's secret lover - will Ella try to wreck Mercedes' big day?

Felix makes a discovery that changes everything. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With just hours to go until the two village weddings, fellow groom Rafe joins Felix and Warren in The Loft for a drink.

As the three men share a tipple, Warren warns Rafe against hurting Sienna and the twins, while an optimistic Felix looks to the future - completely unaware that his best mate is also desperately in love with his bride.

Realising it's now or over, Warren heads to The Dog and makes a last-ditch attempt to stop Mercedes from going ahead with the wedding.

Back in The Loft, Felix has a look at the pub camera to check if everything is in place, but a shocking discovery makes his whole world crumble...

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm