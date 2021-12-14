‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ella Richardson drops SHOCKING bombshell!

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) causes shockwaves on Christmas Day in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

As a dark cloud hangs over the celebrations in the Osborne household due to recent events, teenage Ella, decides to try and save the day.

However, everyone is reeling when schoolgirl Ella breaks some VERY unexpected news.

Everyone, including Nancy, is stunned by Ella's news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) tries to convince Maya (Ky Discala) to do the right thing.

However, with the pressure from her family looming over her, can Ethan convince Maya to let it go?

Ethan wants Maya to do the right thing but it doesn't look as if she's about to back down. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has been pouring all her efforts into making Christmas Day extra special as she fears it could be the last one her fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) lives to see.

Cindy has been flat out trying to make things perfect for Luke. However there is soon discord when Luke’s reaction to all her special decorating isn’t what she expected it to be.

Cindy (pictured with Tony) is sad about Luke's reaction to all her efforts to make Christmas special. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

And just to make matters even worse, Cindy is heartbroken when Luke’s condition worsens and he forgets which sister he is supposed to be with, leading to a very awkward situation.

It looks as if Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) might be able to save the day when she stumbles across something very special.

What has Zara found?

Nana McQueen hasn't been her usual bubbly self recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) continues to be Hollyoaks’ very own Christmas elf as she offers up her café to the McQueens.

The McQueens were recently made homeless after being turfed out of The Dog, and in yesterday’s episode they got further shock news.

Marnie tells them all to make themselves at home at the Salon de Thé so they can crack on with the celebrations.

However, later on there could be upset.

Everyone is given food for thought when Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) decides it’s time to move on.

What is Nana planning on doing?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm

THERE WILL BE NO FRIDAY EPISODE OF HOLLYOAKS THIS WEEK