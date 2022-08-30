Hollyoaks spoilers: Ella Richardson gets a HORRIBLE SHOCK!

Ella Richardson is in for a rude awakening in Hollyoaks.

Schoolgirl Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is in for a horrible shock in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode of the channel 4 soap, Ella sent some private pictures of herself to her ex-boyfriend Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Insecure Ella had started to worry that Charlie didn’t fancy her and thought sending a few selfies would be a good idea.

However, tonight she is bitterly regretting it and in a state of panic she begs Charlie to delete the images.

However, it looks like it’s too late!

Later on there is a back-to-school sports day but what is supposed to be a fun day of physical activity ends in disaster when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) who has a crush on Ella, reaches boiling point after consistently being rebuffed by her.

In a pique of anger Mason hurls a ball at Ella.

Ella’s ex-boyfriend, Charlie, chases after him and soon a big argument between the two lads erupts.

A furious Charlie, who has anger issues, punches Mason but is caught out by his mum, deputy head-teacher, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

Ella is mortified about the punch up and her boyfriend's actions and makes a BIG decision.

However, later on she has far more to worry about when her private photos are posted online and all her peers get to see them.

Ella is beside herself!

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is frantically trying to protect her family from killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

She turns to Grace Black (Tamara Wall) asking Grace to get her some fake IDs so that she can go on the run with her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Will Grace be able to help?

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) are trying to enlist fellow dads from the village to join their group.

The best mates want to gather more dads so that they can enjoy some more ‘manly activities’ together.

Will they have any takers to their little group?

Plus Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) found herself in BIG trouble with work after helping Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) with her ‘Free DeMarcus’ campaign.

Having found herself sacked for her involvement, Yazz distracts herself by helping former detective, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) with a couple of his old cold case files for a new crime podcast.

And things quickly get interesting when they dig up one VERY intriguing case!

What have the sleuths unearthed?

