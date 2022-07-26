Hollyoaks spoilers: Emotional reunion for Romeo Nightingale?

It looks like Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is in for an emotional reunion in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the day of Romeo and his friend Prince McQueen’s (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) outdoor broadcast and they have had no joy in tracking down the king.

However Romeo’s mum Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) has a plan...

Who has turned up? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, at the live broadcast, there is an emotional reunion when a secret identity is publicly revealed...

Elsewhere, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is determined to get to the bottom of Maya Harkwell’s (Ky Discala) murder investigation and hopes this new evidence is exactly what she needs, but doing some digging proves difficult when she is faced with opposition.

Later, she is caught in the act which nearly leads to her losing her career...

DS Anderson gets in trouble! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) thinks all hope is lost with selling her house, but Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has a huge proposition for her, and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) also has an interesting offer.

Will Leela grab the opportunities?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4