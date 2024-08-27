Hollyoaks spoilers: ESCAPE? Warren Fox has a plan to break out of prison!

Warren Fox has a plan to break out of prison in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamies Lomas) comes up with an elaborate plot to break out of prison in tonight’s Holllyoaks on 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren is currently behind bars after being arrested for the murder of his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber). However, viewers know he is innocent and was actually framed by Blue (aka Dave Chen-Williams) and his gangster associate Rex (Jonny Labey).

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) the mother of Warren’s twin, is on board with the plan for him to escape as she is terrified if he doesn’t get out he will be killed in prison, leaving her and her twin girls alone.



Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tries to reason with Mercedes saying the plan for the prison break is way too risky and that they need someone "on the inside" on board.

Mercedes turns to ex-copper, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) for help and also begs Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her husband, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) to assist them too.



Later on the wheels are in motion for Warren’s escape.

Donny goes to the prison and gives the signal to another inmate and soon their plan is set into action when the inmate starts a riot in order to cause a distraction.

Is Warren going to get out and if so, will he be looking for revenge on Blue or is Blue one step ahead of his bitter enemy?



Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) picks up his daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith), from her first day back at school.

As they return Darren is furious that his ex, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), the mother of Frankie and her twin brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey) is in The Dog with JJ.

Frankie is devastated that her mum is standing by JJ despite the years of abuse he has subjected her to.

Tempers soon flare when Suzanne implicates Frankie in the abuse and there is shock when the whole pub hears the accusations!



Outside, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) reaches out to Frankie and shares her trauma from her own childhood.

Pearl confides that her sister Ruby was abused by their brother when she was a young girl but bravely spoke out about it.

Pearl tells her that she blames herself and that she and Ruby lost touch because of it.



Pearl then tells Suzanne she is no longer welcome staying in her house and another fiery row kicks off.

As the argument spills outside onto the street, JJ accuses his mum Suzanne of ruining his life.



Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is stuck with her controlling boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) who still won’t delete the video he made of Cleo with the escort.

Later, controlling Abe insists on Cleo changing her hairstyle and having dinner just the two of them that evening.

Cleo agrees but once she’s at work she starts dreading the thought of it.

Are things about to take another violent turn with Abe?

