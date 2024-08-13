Hollyoaks spoilers: FATHER? Sienna Blake is stunned when she learns Jeremy’s true identity!
Airs Thursday 22 Aug on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is left shell shocked in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) broke out of her nursing home to try and save Sienna from Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).
Tonight Sienna thinks Martha is struggling with her dementia and doesn’t believe her when she tells her that Jeremy is her biological father and NOT his twin brother Patrick as Sienna has been led to believe all these years.
What will Jeremy have to say about Martha's wild claims?
Over at the allotment he comes clean to Sienna’s sister Liberty about his tangled past and Liberty is dismayed when she learns the truth that changes everything.
Meanwhile, at the McQueens, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has a heart-to-heart with her on-off boyfriend, Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).
Dilly has recently been left devastated to learn that Prince is the father of Zoe’s unborn child.
Can the two of them patch up their shattered relationship? Or is there no way back?
Plus, detective Zoe confronts Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh), telling her she knows about Ivy and her identity fraud.
However, just as tensions rise between Kitty and Zoe, Zoe’s waters suddenly break three months too early.
Is Zoe about to give birth prematurely and if so, will her vulnerable baby survive?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.