Hollyoaks spoilers: FATHER? Sienna Blake is stunned when she learns Jeremy’s true identity!

Sienna Blake (left) learns the shocking truth about Jeremy in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is left shell shocked in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) broke out of her nursing home to try and save Sienna from Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).

Tonight Sienna thinks Martha is struggling with her dementia and doesn’t believe her when she tells her that Jeremy is her biological father and NOT his twin brother Patrick as Sienna has been led to believe all these years.

What will Jeremy have to say about Martha's wild claims?

Jeremy explains his tangled past to Liberty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the allotment he comes clean to Sienna’s sister Liberty about his tangled past and Liberty is dismayed when she learns the truth that changes everything.

Sienna is stunned to learn Jeremy's true identity. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, at the McQueens, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has a heart-to-heart with her on-off boyfriend, Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).

Dilly has recently been left devastated to learn that Prince is the father of Zoe’s unborn child.

Can the two of them patch up their shattered relationship? Or is there no way back?

Zoe is pregnant with Prince's baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, detective Zoe confronts Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh), telling her she knows about Ivy and her identity fraud.

However, just as tensions rise between Kitty and Zoe, Zoe’s waters suddenly break three months too early.

Is Zoe about to give birth prematurely and if so, will her vulnerable baby survive?

