‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Fergus Collins has a BIG offer for Tony

Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has been trying to lure Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) into doing some deals with him.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Fergus ups the ante.

Following a pep talk with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), Tony decides to accept Fergus’ offer on his restaurant, The Hutch, and his other job offer, to manage The Dog.

Later on Fergus has another BIG offer for Tony. What has wheeler-dealer Fergus got in mind this time?

Warren Fox pictured with Sami Maalik and Maxine Minniver. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, after a shocking incident yesterday, Fergus’s right-hand man, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) finds himself wrapped up in another crime.

However Warren is still intending to stay in Hollyoaks rather than flee the village as originally planned with Fergus.

Fergus is still intent on getting Warren to leave, and after some encouragement from his partner Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh), Fergus has another go at convincing Warren he should leave.

Will Warren be packing his bags?

Felix Westwood makes a discovery that puts Warren in the frame. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) bumps into Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) with all the gifts that Warren has bought her.

As she rushes off, Maxine drops one of the earrings that Warren stole from Walter Deveraux’s (Trevor A Toussaint) shop, Price Slice, when he broke into it.

Felix picks it up and when Pearl (Dawn Hope) walks past she recognises the earring as belonging to Walter’s late wife, Gloria.

Will the penny drop that it was Warren who broke into Price Slice?

Marnie (pictured) and Donna-Marie upset one of the villagers. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, gossiping Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) manage to upset one village resident.

And, two former lovers call it quits once and for all, but is it what they truly want?

Leah Barnes at the clothes stall with Brooke Hathaway. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Leah Barnes buys a dress from Brooke but all is not as it seems. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) stall is on the up following their megaphone moment.

Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) buys a dress but all is not as it seems.

Later on Leah reveals that Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) offered her an item for free if she pretended to buy it!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm