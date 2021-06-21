'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Grace Black is ARRESTED!

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is stunned when she gets a visit from the police in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace has been playing a dangerous game of cat and mouse with conniving and corrupt businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) but it seems Fergus definitely has the upper hand.

Grace Black and Fergus Collins have been playing a game of cat and mouse in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Grace is secretly plotting to bring Fergus down. She initially plays nice with him but soon launches into her revenge. Fergus has recently taken over control of her club The Loft and yesterday her possessions were removed.

Tonight, Grace interrupts Fergus’s meeting with a potential new tenant and paints Fergus as a terrible landlord.

Fergus is fuming. Later on, he gives a false statement to the police and Grace is stunned when she is promptly arrested!

Grace Black is driven away in a police car. (Image credit: Channel 4)



Elsewhere, the tension mounts between Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and her husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) after an accident with Tom’s condom.

Yazz takes the morning-after pill but it’s clear that she and Tom have very different outlooks. Later on, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) steps in to give Tom some advice.

Cleo McQueen is struggling and has had a relapse with her bulimia. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) talks to Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) after finding her surrounded by chocolate wrappers. Cleo, who suffers with bulimia, has had a relapse.

Nana wants to help Cleo and the two of them soon have a heart-to-heart as they both discuss past events that have haunted them. Nana reassures Cleo that she’s not alone.

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm