Hollyoaks spoilers: Grace Black makes a shocking announcement!
Airs Tuesday 21 January on E4 at 7pm.
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is out of hospital and ready for REVENGE in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)!
Grace is reeling when her brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) is forced to confess to all the crime he is currently involved in.
Rex explains that he got sucked back into the criminal world after the tragic accident with Freddie Roscoe’s (Charlie Clapham) young daughter, Lexi Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher).
Rex pleads with Grace to help him get out of the dangerous situation he’s caught up in but she refuses.
Meanwhile, Freddie, who has fallen in love with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) admits to his brother, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) the spark between him and his wife Grace has completely fizzled out for him.
Howeve,r he says he can’t leave Grace ever since she took a bullet for him and essentially saved his life.
Little does he realise Grace has overheard his stark confession and is destroyed to realise how he really feels about her.
Later on, back at the flat, Freddie, Robbie and Rex are left speechless when Grace walks in looking like the former notorious version of herself and announces she is ready for business!
When she and her brother Rex are left by themselves, she tells Rex plans have changed.
She announces she's returning to her gangster ways and together the two of them will take over the whole criminal operation.
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is concerned that Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is continuing to search for missing Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and warns him it’s not advisable.
What exactly has Sienna got planned when she lures Prince into meeting her at the allotment?
Prince is left a broken man when Sienna manipulates him into seeing things her way.
However he has got bigger worries on his plate when he gets some DEVASTATING news from his fiancé Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about her and their baby son, Theo.
Reeling from the shock Prince returns home but is worried when he walks in to find the McQueen household eerily quiet.
He's terrified when he discovers Mercedes, who has bowel cancer, has taken a turn for the worse and is collapsed on the floor!
Is Mercy going to pull through?
Plus Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and her fiancé, Robbie, talk about the baby Vicky is carrying which Robbie believes is his but is actually his brother, Freddie’s!
What is the couple planning?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.