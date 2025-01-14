Hollyoaks spoilers: Grace Black makes a shocking announcement!

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is out of hospital and ready for REVENGE in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)!

Grace is reeling when her brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) is forced to confess to all the crime he is currently involved in.

Rex explains that he got sucked back into the criminal world after the tragic accident with Freddie Roscoe’s (Charlie Clapham) young daughter, Lexi Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher).

Rex pleads with Grace to help him get out of the dangerous situation he’s caught up in but she refuses.

Rex is heavily involved in all kinds of criminal activities. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Freddie, who has fallen in love with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) admits to his brother, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) the spark between him and his wife Grace has completely fizzled out for him.

Howeve,r he says he can’t leave Grace ever since she took a bullet for him and essentially saved his life.

Little does he realise Grace has overheard his stark confession and is destroyed to realise how he really feels about her.

Freddie has fallen in love with Grace's friend, Mercedes McQueen! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, back at the flat, Freddie, Robbie and Rex are left speechless when Grace walks in looking like the former notorious version of herself and announces she is ready for business!

When she and her brother Rex are left by themselves, she tells Rex plans have changed.

She announces she's returning to her gangster ways and together the two of them will take over the whole criminal operation.

Grace tells Rex she and he can team up to take on the whole criminal enterprise. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is concerned that Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is continuing to search for missing Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and warns him it’s not advisable.

What exactly has Sienna got planned when she lures Prince into meeting her at the allotment?

Sienna tricks Prince into meeting her at the allotments. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Prince is left a broken man when Sienna manipulates him into seeing things her way.

However he has got bigger worries on his plate when he gets some DEVASTATING news from his fiancé Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about her and their baby son, Theo.

Sienna has Prince exactly where she wants him! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Reeling from the shock Prince returns home but is worried when he walks in to find the McQueen household eerily quiet.

He's terrified when he discovers Mercedes, who has bowel cancer, has taken a turn for the worse and is collapsed on the floor!

Is Mercy going to pull through?

Plus Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and her fiancé, Robbie, talk about the baby Vicky is carrying which Robbie believes is his but is actually his brother, Freddie’s!

What is the couple planning?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.