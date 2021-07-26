'Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Grace Black tries to catch Felix out

Grace Black wants the truth from her boyfriend, Felix.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is on a mission to get the truth from her boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace knows full well that Felix has cheated on her with his ex, Martine Deveruax (Kelle Bryan) but is keeping her cards close to her chest.

Tonight, she tries to catch Felix out by pretending she has no idea he was unfaithful to her. Instead, she invites both Felix and Martine out to join her for drinks. Awkward!

While the trio are out together, Grace gives an impassioned speech about loyalty and it dawns on Martine that Grace must know that she and Felix spent the night together.

Martine decides to confess all and comes clean to her friend. However Grace isn’t about to let her and Felix off that easily.

Grace gives Martine an ultimatum. What does she want her to do?

Elsewhere, Sue Morgan’s (Marian McLoughlin) funeral is fast-approaching. It wasn't long ago that Sue, who had a strained relationship with her son, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) showed up in Hollyoaks to reveal she was terminally ill.

Luke has been left shattered by his mother’s death.

He wishes that his own son, Ollie (Gabriel Clark) could be there to support him and pay his respects to his grandmother.

Plus Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) struggles to get his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) to relax.

Diane, who has been suffering with OCD and recently gave birth to a baby daughter, Eva, is wound up and worried.

She doesn’t feel she can trust Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) after Eva was snatched when Scott was supposed to be looking after her.

Even though Eva was soon found safe and sound, Diane is struggling and is worried about leaving her kids with Scott again.

Is she right to be so concerned?

