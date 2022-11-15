Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Is Eric Foster about to be exposed as the mystery spiker?

Is Eric Foster about to be unmasked as the secret spiker in Hollyoaks?

Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) is feeling the heat in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on a mission to catch out the mystery spiker.

But she’s left disappointed when she doesn’t receive the support she was banking on getting from her friends, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Instead, she decides she will go it alone to ensnare the spiker.

Maxine pictured with her friends, Zoe, Theresa and Verity in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Maxine is left shocked when there are surprising results and all the evidence points to one person.

Is the culprit about to be revealed as Eric or is another resident under suspicion?

Later on, Maxine’s plan is foiled when Eric destroys all the CCTV footage of the spiking attempt.

However a shocking giveaway from Eric suddenly leaves his schemes exposed!

Are Eric's crimes about to be revealed to everyone in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) relationship with her husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) becomes increasingly strained following Misbah’s admission that she pulled strings to get her son Imran (Ijaz Rana) straight to the top of the waiting list.

Doctor Misbah has managed to get Imran a much earlier admission to the clinic that will help treat his eating disorder.

However Zain doesn’t approve of her underhand tactics.

With their relationship already under strain, is this latest development going to drive them even further apart?

Misbah (above) cheated the system so Imran could skip to the top of the long waiting list to get treated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, and after a touching conversation with imam, Zain, things take a surprising turn when Imran delivers his verdict to the family.

What has he decided to do?

Elsewhere, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) walks in on DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) looking up a certain drug online.

Pearl is shocked and decides to confide in Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint).

However she’s surprised when Walter gives her some news she wasn’t expecting at all!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4