Hollyoaks spoilers: HEALTH FEAR? JJ Osborne collapses in court!
Airs Tuesday 24 September on E4 at 7pm.
There is drama in the courtroom when JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) suddenly collapses in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
It’s the day of JJ’s plea trial as he’s facing criminal charges for sexually abusing his twin sister, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).
The pressure and stress of the whole trial has got to Frankie who has been struggling more than ever to cope in recent days.
Tonight there are fears that she may not even turn up in court but a pep talk from Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) seems to make her reconsider.
However, things are far from plain-sailing in the courtroom.
Just as JJ is about to take the stand he collapses and with fears for his health, he is rushed to hospital in an ambulance.
Are we about to discover that there is something seriously wrong with JJ’s health?
It’s certainly not looking good when doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has some very upsetting news to break to the Osborne family.
Meanwhile there is an emotional goodbye for one Hollyoaks’ favourite who is packing their bags and moving abroad.
Who is the latest person to be leaving Chester and starting a new life hundreds of miles away?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm
Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com