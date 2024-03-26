Hollyoaks spoilers: HIDDEN AGENDA! Why is Freddie Roscoe REALLY back?

Freddie Roscoe is hiding some big secrets in Hollyoaks.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is acting VERY suspiciously in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) gets a huge shock when she catches Freddie trying to sneak into her house.

Caught off guard, Freddie quickly smooth-talks Lizzie and tells her he used to live there.

He shows her a picture of the house from back when he and his family were there and says all he wanted was a quick look around.

Lizzie seems to buy Freddie’s explanation but once inside it's clear Freddie has a VERY different motive for being back inside his former home.

Freddie has already got on the wrong side of Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) tells Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) that it’s important that from now on he refers to Rose Lomax (Ava Webster) by his new name, Ro, as Ro is now identifying as a boy.

What will Lucas’s response be?

From now on Rose wants to be known as Ro and is identifying as a boy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is very dubious when he discovers that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has done a complete U-turn and offered Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) a job.

Why would Warren suddenly want to help Ste when not long ago he wanted him dead for killing his daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) in a hit and run?

Ste starts working for Warren who is busy on the relaunch of The Loft happening later on.

When Warren realises they’re going to be down on bar staff, Ste offers to help find a replacement.

What exactly has Warren Fox got planned for Ste? And why is he suddenly being so nice to him? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Ste’s husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is worried when Ste stays out all night and is immediately scared that Ste, who has had drug and alcohol issues in the past, may have relapsed.

However it turns out that Ste is fine and stayed over at Warren's place.

Feeling something is very off with the whole Warren/ Ste situation, James confronts Warren.

However his interference is about to make things a whole lot worse!

What exactly has a vengeful Warren got planned for Ste?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm