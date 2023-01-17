Hollyoaks spoilers: Honour Chen-Williams is rocked by a SHOCKING confession!

Honour Chen-Williams and her husband Dave are in for a HUGE shock!

Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) is appalled when she makes a shocking discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on in the day Honour meets up with Deputy Headteacher, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox). Honour has seen posters put up in the village campaigning for her son Mason to be expelled from Hollyoaks High.

During their meeting, Nancy encourages Honour to try and move forwards.

However, psychologist Honour is struggling to get a handle on what is going on with Mason and she’s also furious about the posters.

Honour thinks Ste Hay could be behind the campaign to get Mason banned from Hollyoaks High. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on she is convinced that it was Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who was responsible for the anti-Mason campaign however, she’s rocked to her core when she discovers it was someone much closer to home.

Who is the guilty culprit?

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), who was targeted by misogynist Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) tries to talk some sense into Mason who has been following in Eric’s footsteps.

However, Mason continues to ignore anything that his half-sister, Maxine, has to say.

Maxine tries to get through to a disturbed Mason in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Eric, who is currently behind bars for his crimes, is told that he is getting a visitor.

And that visitor is… Mason!

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) left friends and family worried when she did a vanishing act.

Juliet was supposed to be meeting up with her ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) but instead she headed off to see Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) at the residential clinic where he is getting treatment for his eating disorder.

After spending the day with Imran, Juliet returns home to her mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and her brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and explains to them she just wanted to have a day without thinking about her recent cancer diagnosis.

John Paul discovers that Mercedes McQueen (above) has been held on remand at a mystery location. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) throws herself into trying to arrange a special surprise for her brother, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) discovers that Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is being held on remand at a mystery location.

John Paul asks his mate, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to do some digging to find out what’s going on.

Later on, and after talking to DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), Felix drops the bombshell to John Paul that Mercedes was actually released weeks ago.

What has happened to Mercedes and where exactly is she hiding out?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4