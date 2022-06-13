Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR! Wendy Blissett plans to KIDNAP Bobby!

Wendy Blissett is secretly planning to take Bobby abroad!

Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) ramps up her evil plans involving Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Her plotting begins when Wendy tricks her nephew Bobby into stealing his own passport.

Bobby’s mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) soon realises the danger Bobby is in when Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) utters the dreaded name, Silas! (referring to serial killer and Bobby’s great-grandfather, Silas Blissett played by Jeff Rawle.)

Mercedes is horrified to realise Silas may be involved in the plans for her son Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Fearing for her son, Mercedes immediately springs into action and comes up with a plan to save Bobby but will she get to him in time?

It looks as if Wendy is planning to flee the country with the lad in tow!

Will Mercedes get to Bobby before Wendy kidnaps him?

Wendy Blissett has been manipulating Bobby for weeks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has a big proposition for her boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).

Liberty asks Damon whether he would like to adopt her daughter Faith and become her father.

Damon is over the moon about the idea.

However, Liberty’s sister Sienna (who Liberty was a surrogate for) immediately feels threatened after getting wind of Damon and Liberty’s plans.

Damon Kinsella is delighted when Liberty suggests he becomes Faith's adoptive father. (Image credit: C4)

Events take a dangerous turn when Sienna airs her concerns to her boyfriend Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who is livid to hear what Liberty is planning.

Is Warren about to step in on Sienna’s behalf?

Olivia has some advice for her fiancé Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, domineering Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) gives her fiancé, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) a pep talk about his new partnership with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Olivia tells Prince he needs to take charge over their joint DJ-ing enterprise.

Will Prince step up and take control?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm