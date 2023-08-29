Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen in BIG TROUBLE with the police

Hunter McQueen finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is in BIG trouble after new boss Carter Shepherd (David Ames) reports him to the police in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Alarm bells were ringing for Hunter last week when he feared his pupil Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) had developed feelings for him.

Having been infatuated with his former teacher, Neeta, when he was a pupil, Hunter recognised the signs and decided to confront his student.

To his horror, Hunter discovered it was more than just a harmless crush when Freya confessed she was actually in love with him!

Hunter tried to shut down Freya's hopes of a romantic relationship, but their heated exchange was caught on camera by Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan). The manipulative influencer then posted the pair's conversation on an online anonymous account.

Hunter was terrified when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) confronted him with the incriminating footage, but his nightmare is far from over...

Freya Calder is revealed to be Carter Shepherd's daughter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

After seeking advice from fellow teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell), Hunter decides to inform new Hollyoaks High headteacher Carter Shepherd about the circulating video.

Hunter is determined his boss knows there's nothing illegal going on between him and Freya, and that it's all a huge misunderstanding.

However, events then take an unexpected turn when Hunter learns Freya is actually Carter's daughter. OMG!

After listening to what Hunter has to say, Carter asks him to wait outside and goes to report the incident to DS Anderson.

Moments later, the police arrive at the school to speak to Hunter, and Freya isn't far behind. Will Hunter find himself accused of a crime he didn't commit?

Charlie Dean's friends try to reach out to him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has good news for son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) - Hollyoaks High have agreed to let him retake Year 11 after he flunked his GCSEs.

The teen, who has been struggling with his mental health, refuses to go back to school and locks himself in his room. In despair, Darren pulls in Charlie's pal Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and girlfriend Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) to help entice Charlie out, but to no avail.

Charlie finally emerges and heads off to band practise, but is struck by an anxiety attack. Later, Shing Lin receives a string of worrying texts from Charlie and raises the alarm with Darren.

He and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) force their way into Charlie's bedroom and discover the wall is plastered with dark and disturbing song lyrics.

Charlie returns, and furious at having his privacy invaded, he pushes Darren and Tony out. Is he beyond help?

Maxine Minniver and Lacey Lloyd are on a mission. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on a mission to let other people know about her experience with Dr Cam.

Maxine was sickened to discover the private doctor who sorted her scar removal, was trying to pressure her into further cosmetic surgery she didn't need.

Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davies) did some research on online forums and found evidence from other patients of the doctor upselling treatments.

Still reeling from her colleague's discovery, Maxine decides to take matters into her own hands and posts a video on social media, warning people about Dr Cam's dodgy practises.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4