Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen in BIG TROUBLE with the police
Airs Monday 4 September 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm
Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is in BIG trouble after new boss Carter Shepherd (David Ames) reports him to the police in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Alarm bells were ringing for Hunter last week when he feared his pupil Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) had developed feelings for him.
Having been infatuated with his former teacher, Neeta, when he was a pupil, Hunter recognised the signs and decided to confront his student.
To his horror, Hunter discovered it was more than just a harmless crush when Freya confessed she was actually in love with him!
Hunter tried to shut down Freya's hopes of a romantic relationship, but their heated exchange was caught on camera by Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan). The manipulative influencer then posted the pair's conversation on an online anonymous account.
Hunter was terrified when DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) confronted him with the incriminating footage, but his nightmare is far from over...
After seeking advice from fellow teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell), Hunter decides to inform new Hollyoaks High headteacher Carter Shepherd about the circulating video.
Hunter is determined his boss knows there's nothing illegal going on between him and Freya, and that it's all a huge misunderstanding.
However, events then take an unexpected turn when Hunter learns Freya is actually Carter's daughter. OMG!
After listening to what Hunter has to say, Carter asks him to wait outside and goes to report the incident to DS Anderson.
Moments later, the police arrive at the school to speak to Hunter, and Freya isn't far behind. Will Hunter find himself accused of a crime he didn't commit?
Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has good news for son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) - Hollyoaks High have agreed to let him retake Year 11 after he flunked his GCSEs.
The teen, who has been struggling with his mental health, refuses to go back to school and locks himself in his room. In despair, Darren pulls in Charlie's pal Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and girlfriend Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) to help entice Charlie out, but to no avail.
Charlie finally emerges and heads off to band practise, but is struck by an anxiety attack. Later, Shing Lin receives a string of worrying texts from Charlie and raises the alarm with Darren.
He and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) force their way into Charlie's bedroom and discover the wall is plastered with dark and disturbing song lyrics.
Charlie returns, and furious at having his privacy invaded, he pushes Darren and Tony out. Is he beyond help?
Also, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on a mission to let other people know about her experience with Dr Cam.
Maxine was sickened to discover the private doctor who sorted her scar removal, was trying to pressure her into further cosmetic surgery she didn't need.
Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davies) did some research on online forums and found evidence from other patients of the doctor upselling treatments.
Still reeling from her colleague's discovery, Maxine decides to take matters into her own hands and posts a video on social media, warning people about Dr Cam's dodgy practises.
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.