Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Tony Hutchinson having an AFFAIR with Maxine?
Airs Tuesday 1 October on E4 at 7pm.
Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) is HORRIFIED when he spots his dad, Tony (Nick Pickard) kissing a woman who definitely isn’t his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Things have become increasingly strained between Tony and Diane recently and it seems that the two of them could be on the verge of divorcing!
Tony has taken his wedding ring off and tonight he surprises a mystery admirer with a bouquet of flowers.
Who is the woman that Tony has fallen for?
Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) is shocked when he sees his dad and the woman out on a date and also spots them kissing!
Will he confront them?
Elsewhere, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is called about to do some babysitting for Lexie Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher) who has been getting increasingly unwell with her epilepsy.
Lexie is off sick from school but doesn’t want to take her epilepsy medication. She hides it in the Loft where Vicky is looking after her.
Are things about to take a terrible turn for Lexie’s health?
Meanwhile, her dad, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is in big trouble after punching his brother, Robbie (Charlie Wernham) yesterday and getting arrested for assault.
Tonight Freddie confides in Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Freddie tells Mercy that he can no longer get the chemo drugs that he’s secretly been supplying her with because he needs to clean up his act and focus on rebuilding his relationship with daughter, Lexie.
Will Mercy understand?
Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his wife Nancy (Jessic Fox) wrangle with Darren’s upset daughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) who is torn over whether or not to proceed with her court case against her twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey).
JJ spent many years sexually abusing his sister Frankie and is now in hospital being treated for leukemia.
Nancy decides to put her anger with JJ to one side and take on some of the extra care for him in order to give Darren a break.
How will Frankie feel about that?
Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) makes a SHOCKING confession relating to little Lexie, the daughter of her husband Freddie.
What has Grace revealed?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.