Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Warren about to get arrested?
Airs Wednesday 14 August on E4 at 7:00pm.
Warren Fox (played by Jamie Lomas) has almost come face-to-face with his deadly enemy, Blue on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Warren still believes that his mum Norma Crow is away on business in Italy.
So he was alarmed when he saw someone through the upstairs window of Norma's flat.
But it turns out that Warren's troubled son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), was in the flat, slumped in a drug haze...
However, Warren is unaware that Blue is still hiding in the village in plain sight, watching his every move!
And Blue is not the only one.
On tonight's episode of the E4 soap, it looks like DI Banks (Drew Cain) is keeping his eyes on Warren too.
But WHY?
In the meantime, bad boy Warren is under pressure from his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), to QUIT his criminal lifestyle for the sake of their family.
But will Warren be able to rest easy and play the family man while Blue is still out there?
Elsewhere, Joel's wife, Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) confides in Mercedes about the couple's marriage.
Leela is worried that Joel has been pulling away from her since the funeral of their stillborn son, Noah.
But Leela is unaware just how low Joel has sunk...
How much longer will Mercedes go on covering for Joel?
It's the day of Nancy Osborne's (Jessica Fox) plea hearing.
She is looking forward for the opportunity to finally be able to clear her name, after previously being accused of pushing her teenage stepdaughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) down the stairs!
But the Osborne family remain unaware that Frankie is still covering for her abusive brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey), who was responsible for the SHOCK attack...
As Nancy's trial arrives, Frankie continues to feel the emotional strain of the terrible ordeal she's been going through at the hands of JJ...
Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm
New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4
International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.