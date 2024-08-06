Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Warren about to get arrested?

Warren Fox (played by Jamie Lomas) has almost come face-to-face with his deadly enemy, Blue on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Warren still believes that his mum Norma Crow is away on business in Italy.



So he was alarmed when he saw someone through the upstairs window of Norma's flat.



But it turns out that Warren's troubled son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), was in the flat, slumped in a drug haze...



However, Warren is unaware that Blue is still hiding in the village in plain sight, watching his every move!



And Blue is not the only one.



On tonight's episode of the E4 soap, it looks like DI Banks (Drew Cain) is keeping his eyes on Warren too.



But WHY?



In the meantime, bad boy Warren is under pressure from his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), to QUIT his criminal lifestyle for the sake of their family.



But will Warren be able to rest easy and play the family man while Blue is still out there?



Elsewhere, Joel's wife, Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) confides in Mercedes about the couple's marriage.



Leela is worried that Joel has been pulling away from her since the funeral of their stillborn son, Noah.



But Leela is unaware just how low Joel has sunk...



How much longer will Mercedes go on covering for Joel?

Warren is shocked by the state of his grieving son Joel on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

It's the day of Nancy Osborne's (Jessica Fox) plea hearing.



She is looking forward for the opportunity to finally be able to clear her name, after previously being accused of pushing her teenage stepdaughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) down the stairs!



But the Osborne family remain unaware that Frankie is still covering for her abusive brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey), who was responsible for the SHOCK attack...



As Nancy's trial arrives, Frankie continues to feel the emotional strain of the terrible ordeal she's been going through at the hands of JJ...

Frankie's horrible ordeal at the hands of brother JJ continues on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Nancy is determined to clear her name on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

I Didn't Do This! I'm Innocent! | Hollyoaks - YouTube Watch On

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.