‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: James Nightingale has a mystery admirer
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Thursday 3 March 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is in a reckless mood in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Lawyer James is given reason to celebrate, however he finds himself being rejected by Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
Without Ste to celebrate James resorts to an unlikely companion.
However, James is in the mood for more celebrating and embarks on a chain of recklessness.
He decides to spend the night taking risks and bumps into a mystery man called Rafael.
Rafael immediately takes a shine to James.
However, it seems that Rafael could have ulterior motives in making a move on James.
Elsewhere, worried mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), asks her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) who he has been so busy messaging.
Bobby is very defensive which immediately makes Mercedes very suspicious.
Bobby is forced to think quickly on his feet but will his excuses backfire and land him in even bigger trouble?
Plus, Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) talks to pregnant teen Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).
Ella has been upset this week when her boyfriend Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) hasn’t been as supportive as she’d wanted him to be.
The two teenagers were at loggerheads over the date of Ella’s baby scan which led to an argument.
Ella was later comforted by Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) who provided a sympathetic ear to the teen.
Tonight, and after talking to Leah, Ella summons up the confidence to give Charlie an ultimatum.
What has she told him he needs to do?
And can the teens, who are expecting their first child together, patch things up before the rift between them gets even bigger?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
