Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale reveals a DARK SECRET to Lucas Hay

James reaches out to Lucas, with shocking consequences.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tries to shock Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) into submission by revealing a disturbing truth about his past in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The wayward teen has been on a mission to destroy Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) marriage to lawyer James and will seemingly stop at nothing.

Despite his attempts at blackmail and extortion failing miserably, Lucas is determined to make Ste believe his husband has been playing away.

Presenting a snap of the lawyer looking cosy with his ex-boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), Lucas attempts to poison his dad against James.

Will Ste fall for his son's latest scam?

Ste is raging over his son's latest stunt! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Unfortunately for Lucas, wily Ste knows the whole thing is just another pathetic attempt to cause trouble.

Confiding in James over Lucas's behaviour, Ste blames himself for not being there enough and admits he's worried what the lad might do next.

James has also had enough of constant allegations, and offers to try and talk a bit of sense into Lucas.

Taking the teen out for a walk, James attempts to reach out to Lucas by opening up about the terrible abuse he suffered at the hands of his late father, Mac Nightingale (David Easter).

But will the pair be able to call a truce?

Felix remains in the dark about Mercedes and Felix's fling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) thanks Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for telling Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) the truth about his mental health struggles.

Felix has been battling demons over his past failings as a father and feelings of inadequacy.

Both Mercy and Warren have been a tower of strength for the mechanic as he tries to make peace with his past, but Felix is unaware of the fact they've been conducting a steamy affair behind his back.

Oblivious to his best mate's betrayal, Felix tells Foxy if it wasn't for him then he wouldn't be marrying the woman of his dreams.

But his gratitude leaves secretly pregnant Mercedes consumed with guilt as she continues to fight her feelings for Warren.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.