Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale reveals a DARK SECRET to Lucas Hay
Airs Tuesday 5 December 2023 on E4 at 7pm
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tries to shock Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) into submission by revealing a disturbing truth about his past in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
The wayward teen has been on a mission to destroy Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) marriage to lawyer James and will seemingly stop at nothing.
Despite his attempts at blackmail and extortion failing miserably, Lucas is determined to make Ste believe his husband has been playing away.
Presenting a snap of the lawyer looking cosy with his ex-boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), Lucas attempts to poison his dad against James.
Will Ste fall for his son's latest scam?
Unfortunately for Lucas, wily Ste knows the whole thing is just another pathetic attempt to cause trouble.
Confiding in James over Lucas's behaviour, Ste blames himself for not being there enough and admits he's worried what the lad might do next.
James has also had enough of constant allegations, and offers to try and talk a bit of sense into Lucas.
Taking the teen out for a walk, James attempts to reach out to Lucas by opening up about the terrible abuse he suffered at the hands of his late father, Mac Nightingale (David Easter).
But will the pair be able to call a truce?
Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) thanks Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for telling Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) the truth about his mental health struggles.
Felix has been battling demons over his past failings as a father and feelings of inadequacy.
Both Mercy and Warren have been a tower of strength for the mechanic as he tries to make peace with his past, but Felix is unaware of the fact they've been conducting a steamy affair behind his back.
Oblivious to his best mate's betrayal, Felix tells Foxy if it wasn't for him then he wouldn't be marrying the woman of his dreams.
But his gratitude leaves secretly pregnant Mercedes consumed with guilt as she continues to fight her feelings for Warren.
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.