‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: James Nightingale shocked by assault on boyfriend, Ste

James Nightingale is horrified to learn who attacked Ste.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is reeling to discover Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) was assaulted in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When James sees his boyfriend Ste’s black eye, he soon finds out that his ex, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) was responsible for the attack.

A fuming James sets off to confront John Paul. But when John Paul’s temper quickly flares up again, James shares his own experiences of violence with him and his father Mac.

He urges John Paul to get professional help but will John Paul take his advice?

Damon Kinsella wants to bring Summer down. (Image credit: C4)

Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) struggles with having to take a back seat on bringing evil Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) down.

Damon decides to trick Summer but he ends up being double crossed!

Juliet tells her mum, Donna-Marie, about her bust-up with girlfriend, Peri. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) listens to her daughter Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) worries about her argument with her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Donna-Marie tries to give Juliet some motherly advice, however her words just seem to make Juliet feel worse.

When Juliet storms out, Donna-Marie decides to give the couple an intervention.

Becky Quentin has some words of caution for Diane. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, newcomer Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) plants a seed of doubt in Diane Hutchinson’s (Alex Fletcher) head about children’s vaccinations.

Diane starts to worry about whether or not to get her newborn baby Eva, vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Diane's husband Tony (Nick Pickard) is throwing himself into trying to bring in more cash and sets to work on doing marketing for their restaurant, The Hutch.

Will Tony's efforts pay off?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm