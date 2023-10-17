Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen faces BIG drama on his camping trip!
Airs Thursday 26 October 2023 on E4 at 7pm
John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) puts his worries to one side and decides to go on the camping trip organised by Carter Shepherd (David Ames) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). However, he's soon bitterly regretting it!
Earlier in the week John Paul was adamant he wouldn’t be going after learning that his attacker, Jackson, would also be attending the camping trip.
However, tonight John Paul is feeling like a failure to his son, Matthew-Jesus.
When Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) comes across the depressed dad, he gives him some strong words of advice.
John Paul does a U-Turn and decides he WILL go on the camping trip after all and that it could be just what he needs for some self-improvement.
Once the group of men, led by head teacher, Carter, have arrived in the woods for the camping trip, Carter encourages everyone to take part in a ‘trust’ activity.
John Paul finds himself paired with Jackson.
However, emotions soon run high when Jackson refuses to admit to John Paul that his attack on him was homophobic and due to his sexuality.
It’s all too much for John Paul who tells Carter he’s not prepared to stick around as he walks away from the camp.
Elsewhere, when Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson), Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) see Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) dressed in a smart suit, they all presume he’s trying to win back Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).
And later on, when Cindy spots Dave all suited and booted, she too presumes he’s making an effort for her benefit.
However, the truth is very different. Dave is forced to admit that he’s dressed up smartly because he has just been to court.
Has he been sentenced for possession of drugs?
Dave is desperate to get back with Cindy and later on he goes round to see her, telling her that if she ever wants to give things another go, he’ll be ready and waiting for her.
Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) have been banned from the Youth Centre after causing trouble there.
Tonight they return to the centre with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) dressed up in disguise in order to scare teacher, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell)!
However, their trouble-making plan backfires and Dillon is left with a bloody nose.
But Beau is soon coming up with an idea to keep them busy.
When he discovers the video on Leah’s phone, he tells them they should enter the Halloween short film competition which has a cash prize.
Can the teens be persuaded to do something creative with their time?
