Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale and Peri enjoy a special trip to Brighton

Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax enjoy a special trip to Brighton in this week's Hollyoaks.

Newly reunited couple, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) want to make some special memories in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Juliet spoke of her troubled upbringing and her dreams of visiting the seaside.

Tonight Juliet and Peri seize the moment, pack their bags and head off to Brighton to make the most of their time together.

Juliet has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is currently undergoing treatment for her cancer.

Juliet and Peri have fun in the Brighton arcades. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri has pulled out all the stops to make the Brighton trip special and with James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) help, has splashed out on a deluxe suite in a hotel with beautiful seaside views.

She and Juliet have the time of their lives being by the sea, having fun in the arcades and whizzing around on a carousel.

Later on, the two of them share a very special moment together on Brighton beach.

The girls enjoy the carousels. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri and Juliet share a special moment on the beach. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As their fun drifts on into the evening and the girls party the night away, everything is going perfectly until Peri suddenly realises all their belongings have gone missing.

The two of them are in a panic and not sure how on earth they are going to make it back to Chester.

However, help is at hand when fairy drag mother, Danny Beard, the real-life winner of series four of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, saves the day!

What has Danny offered to do?

The girls meet drag queen and previous winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race, Danny Beard. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Danny comes to the girls' rescue when they discover their belongings have gone missing! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Back in the village, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his fiancé James Nightingale, both have VERY different ideas about their wedding plans.

With their Big Day fast approaching, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is sick of the couple’s bickering and decides she needs to sort the pair of them out.

But whose side will Sienna take?

Sienna Blake is sick of Ste and James's constant bickering in the run up to their wedding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has a confession to make.

Misbah recently went for a job interview but is not feeling confident about starting a new role.

Tonight she decides she needs to shake up her outlook on life which in turn inspires her son, Imran (Ijaz Rana) to pursue a passion of his own.

With a bit of help from his good friend, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) and some creative art therapy, Imran comes up with a new career aspiration!

What has he set his mind on?

Imran (above) takes inspiration from his mum's new outlook. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is nervous when his first day of teaching at Hollyoaks High looms.

Hunter arrives at the secondary school to prepare for his initial day in the classroom.

However new head teacher, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) throws him in at the deep end and makes him start earlier than planned.

Hunter McQueen (played by Theo Graham) recently returned to Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Hunter is immediately plunged into the thick of it and is unable to control the wild group of pupils who begin fighting and screaming in the classroom.

Will he be able to turn thing around or is his teaching career going to be very short-lived?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4