Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale makes SHOCKING discovery!

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) makes an alarming discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who is Juliet’s father, has been in a terrible place ever since the tragic and sudden death of his mother, Marnie (Lysette Anthony).

Marnie was killed during the fatal explosion at Salon De Thé and since then, James has become increasingly reckless and turned to gambling.

Not only has he blown a whole load of inheritance money from Marnie, he’s also got involved with sex worker, Luis.

James Nightingale has frittered away Marnie's inheritance on gambling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With James still missing, tonight Juliet decides to take the search for him into her own hands.

After finding a phone number hidden in James’ drawer at Dee Valley Law she calls it.

However her detective work soon leads her to come face-to-face with Nick, one of the men who spiked James at the casino.

James was drugged by Nick and his accomplice who then dragged him away and robbed him of his money and belongings, including Marnie’s heirloom, before dumping him in an unknown location.

Has Juliet (above) put herself in terrible danger by confronting Nick? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Has Juliet put herself in danger and will Nick reveal what’s happened to James?

Elsewhere, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) takes on a new film project.

Ollie is hoping that watching old tapes and chatting about past events will help his dad Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) with his dementia.

However, Ollie soon begins to lose hope that Luke will stay focused long enough for the old recordings to be of any help.

Can Ollie think up another way to help his dad?

Zara Morgan betrayed Cindy Cunningham to save her own skin. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the terrible tension between Luke’s fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Luke’s sister, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) continues to rise.

In yesterday’s episode Zara, who’s in the middle of campaigning for a role as a local councillor, betrayed Cindy and threw her under a bus to save her own skin.

Can relations between these two ever be fixed or are things about to get even worse?

Cindy found herself in terrible trouble because of Zara's actions. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who clearly fancies Zain (Jonas Khan) has been given a helping nudge with her love life from Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Tonight, and after some coaxing from Cleo, Zain and Misbah make a decision. What have the pair got planned?

Misbah Maalik and Zain Rizwaan grow closer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Chen-Williams’ household, Honor Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) is desperate to makes some new friends around the village and decides to get proactive.

Who is top of her new friends wish list? And will her focused efforts prove to be successful?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm