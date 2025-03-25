Hollyoaks spoilers: Poison? Martha Blake makes a shocking confession!

Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) horrifies her son Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) when she makes a SHOCKING confession in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Listings for full details).

Jez’s daughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has recently been feeling very unwell.

There were serious fears for her health when she suddenly collapsed and had temporary paralysis in her legs.

Sienna was taken to hospital for tests but has become convinced that she could be suffering with Motor Neurone Disease.

Since then she is still experiencing worrying symptoms and her health fears are growing.

Martha and Jez with Sienna Blake who has been suffering with mysterious health issues. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Earlier on Jez has another therapy session with rookie ‘therapist’ Tommy (Brandon Fellows) and admits to Tommy that he is battling with his emotions trying to support Sienna.

However their therapy session is brought to an abrupt halt when Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) rocks up.

Joel confronts Tommy over his recent meetings with his wife Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and as emotions rise, a furious Joel is shellshocked when an alarming discovery is made and he realises Tommy has been keeping some very DARK secrets!

Joel is about to make a startling discovery about 'therapist' Tommy in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Martha and Jez make a fuss of Sienna in the Grand Bazaar and try to reassure her that everything is going to be ok with her health.

However, later when Jez and Martha are alone Martha makes an appalling confession that leaves Jez horrified.

Is it Martha who has been causing Sienna to be unwell by secretly poisoning her and what exactly is Martha playing at?

Jez tries to reassure his daughter Sienna that she's going to be ok. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at Casa McQueen, Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor) is happy to see Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) and asks him to join her for lunch.

The youngsters grow closer and Ro confides in Kathleen-Angel about his new online friend Nina.

Grace Black (above) is panicked when her son Curtis vanishes! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is panic-stricken when she realises her son, Curtis has gone missing.

Who is behind the lad’s sudden disappearance and does crooked copper DI Banks (Drew Cain) have anything to do with it?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.