Hollyoaks spoilers: KICKED OUT! Ethan Williams out is booted out by Sienna!

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) finds himself out on the street in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ethan’s girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) makes a big show of giving Ethan his marching orders.

However, is it all part of a cunning plan?

Ethan and Sienna stage a heated argument in front of local villagers and newcomer Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) with Sienna telling Ethan he is no longer welcome at hers!

Ethan and Sienna have a heated row out on the street! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The insults are flying as Sienna and Ethan go head-to-head in the street. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna’s good mate, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), is baffled and quizzes her on what on earth has happened between her and Ethan?

However Sienna keeps her cards close to her chest and cryptically tells Ste that she already has her eyes on a new man!

Does she mean Lord Rafe?

Everyone, including Lord Rafe, witnesses the heated row between the lovers! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sam Chen-Williams (Mattthew McGivern) can’t get his ex, Zoe Anderson off his mind.

Sam was stunned in yesterday’s episode when he spotted the pregnancy test that Zoe was keeping hidden in her handbag.

Tonight, his dad Dave (Dominic Power), sister Lizzie (Lily Best) and uncle Ethan are worried that Sam is reading way too much into things and becoming a bit obsessive when they learn Sam’s got plans to meet up with Zoe, for a coffee.

Sam is desperate to get back with his ex, Zoe Anderson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, when Sam comes face to face with Zoe, he pleads with her to give their relationship another chance.

However, DS Zoe, who also happens to be Sam’s boss, tells her that they’ve over for good.

But it’s clear Zoe is feeling overwhelmed with the whole situation.

As she gets tearful, she rushes off, accidentally knocking into Ethan.

When Ethan picks up an item that fell from her bag he discovers it's the pregnancy test!

Grace doesn't think Cindy should be involved in the bank heist anymore as she's too unpredictable! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) decide they need to let Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) know that she’s too much of a liability to go ahead with the bank robbery.

Will they have the courage to tell volatile and vulnerable Cindy that they want her out of the arrangement?

Plus, Zoe is not the only one with pregnancy news.

Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has been hiding a pregnancy test kit in the kitchen.

Her husband Tom, who has no idea, wants to cheer her up and arranges a special picnic telling Yazz that she should follow her dreams and kickstart her career in journalism by doing a postgraduate course in Manchester.

Tom tells his wife Yazz she should follow her dreams and pursue her career in journalism. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Yazz has lots to think about but things take a turn when an exhausted Darren Osborne, (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) crashes the picnic and tells Yazz how all-consuming and shattering, being a parent is.

Yazz can’t hide her worried expression and later on, having cancelled her video call with Manchester Uni, she suddenly blurts out to Tom that she’s pregnant with their child!

Tom is stunned but Yazz opens up and tells him she’s concerned that being on immuno-surpressants will affect her unborn baby.

Tom and Yazz have a lot of talking to do in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After doing some research about the possible implications of her medication, Yazz is unsure how to proceed with her pregnancy.

However, Tom has alarm bells ringing and asks her if she’s just trying to find a reason not to go ahead with having their baby?

What will Yazz’s response be?

