Hollyoaks spoilers: Victor Brothers takes Sid captive!

Victor Brothers has grim plans for Sid Sumner in Hollyoaks.

Gang boss and drug dealer, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) is hellbent on getting his revenge in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Victor, who is currently in prison for his crimes, has convinced Sid Sumner (Billy Price) that he is a changed man and has persuaded Sid to accompany him to his mother’s funeral.

Orphan Sid knows what it’s like to suffer loss and has been lured into supporting manipulative Victor at the funeral.

Victor Brothers has been plotting his revenge on Sid in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sid’s close friend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who, like Sid was also groomed by Victor into selling drugs, fears the worst.

Juliet tries to talk Sid out of going to the funeral but Sid assures her he will be fine and that there will be armed guards watching Victor throughout the service.

Juliet still isn’t convinced and confides in Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) about Sid’s plans.

Unable to sit and do nothing, and fearing for Sid’s safety, Juliet decides to go the funeral too and check on Sid.

It looks as if she was right to be scared. As the funeral gets underway, Victor’s demeanour suddenly turns sinister and it is clear he has set a prison escape plan in motion.

Sid is taken captive by Victor Brothers in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A terrified Sid is taken captive and worse is to come when Juliet walks headlong into the dangerous situation.

Suddenly teens Sid and Juliet once again find themselves at the mercy of ruthless Victor.

What is he planning on doing to Sid and Juliet who are scared for their lives?

Goldie McQueen like using her psychic powers in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) blackmails Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) into letting her be the fortune teller for the big village carnival that Tony is pulling together.

Goldie does a palm reading on Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) and is concerned when she senses something really bad is going to happen at the carnival.

Is psychic Goldie’s premonition right?

Donna-Marie wants James (above) to agree to a therapy session for his addictions in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, after some encouragement, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) tries to win his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) back by writing her a heartfelt letter.

However his gesture doesn’t go down well!

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) tries to get James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to go to a therapy session.

However James is adamant that it’s not for him and dismisses the idea.

Donna-Marie is not giving up and tells James that if he promises to attend just one session, she’ll get off his case.

Will James agree and seek help for his gambling addiction?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4