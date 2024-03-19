Hollyoaks spoilers: Kitty Draper is left feeling hurt by Beau’s actions!

Kitty Draper feels rejected by Beau as the two of them get closer in Hollyoaks.

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) and Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) grow closer but Kitty is left feeling hurt in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Kitty has been wavering over whether or not to pursue a career in nursing.

She has already received her nursing induction pack from the hospital but when Beau finds it and starts asking questions, Kitty reveals she’s having second thoughts and she’s not certain that it’s what she wants to do with her life.

Kitty and Beau have a heart to heart in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Beau and she end up talking things through and Beau helps Kitty decide that she’s going to give it her best shot and see where nursing takes her.

As the two chat they get closer and it looks as if things are going to take more of a passionate turn.

However Kitty is left feeling rejected and hurt when Beau suddenly pulls away and makes it clear he’s not ready to take things to the next level and sleep with her.

Beau doesn't want to take things to the next level with Kitty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still reeling after overhearing her boyfriend, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) and his on/off lover, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) having a secret conversation.

Maxine fronts up to Carter and demands answers about the exact nature of his relationship with John Paul.

Maxine and Carter's relationship has been beset with issues from the start. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Feeling cornered, Carter can no longer hide the truth and tells Maxine that he is bisexual.

Meanwhile, feeling angry that he’s been forced into revealing all to Maxine, the Hollyoaks High principal takes out his wrath on John Paul and tells the teacher that if he leaves work to go and see his mother, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), he’ll find himself suspended from his job.

Teacher John Paul is given an ultimatum by his boss, Carter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

John Paul decides to defy Carter and heads off to the hospital to see Sally who’s recently had major health worries but has been hiding the truth from her nearest and dearest.

When doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) tells John Paul that his mum is going to need a lot of TLC over the next few weeks he’s perplexed, not knowing the extent of Sally’s problems.

Sally St Claire has been hiding the truth about her health from her family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is aghast when her boyfriend Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) goes against her wishes and blurts out to Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) that the two of them are house hunting for a place together.

However when John Paul gets back from seeing Sally he tells Cleo and Abe that it’s really not a good time for the two of them to be moving out.

What revelations is he going to drop on them now?

Marie has caused all kind of trouble since her arrival in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) extends an olive branch to his wayward mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) who has recently been released from prison. Joel tells her he’s missed having her in his life.

However when Joel’s girlfriend, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter), can’t find the money she had put aside for her son Daniel’s school trip, Joel is certain Marie has been up to her old tricks again and has stolen the cash.

He steels himself to go and confront her.

Joel Dexter immediately suspects his mum, Marie, of being the thief. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

An upset Marie is gutted when Joel accuses her and pleads with him to believe she has had nothing to do with the missing money.

Is Marie telling the truth? And could Joel have just made a big mistake?

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has agreed to let Marie run her nail business in The Dog so long as all her customers shell out for a drink at the bar when they’re getting their manicures done.

Could this be the start of a booming new business for Marie and the chance of a clean slate?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.